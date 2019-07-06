Prince Harry and Meghan Markle christen baby Archie - live updates

Who are Archie's godparents?
Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan surprised royal fans when they announced that the identities of baby Archie's godparents would be kept secret. Meghan’s close friend Jessica Mulroney and her university friends, London-based Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, who co-hosted the New York baby shower, are all tipped to be godmothers. However, the Church of England dictates that godparents themselves must first be baptised before they can take on the role, which would rule out Jessica, who is of the Jewish faith. Other close friends in the running to be godparents include Harry’s mentor Mark Dyer, whose son Jasper was a pageboy at the royal wedding, Soho House director Markus Anderson, a close friend of the couple, Lady Julia Fellowes, Princess Diana's older sister, who was one of the first to meet Archie, and Harry's childhood friend Jake Warren, whose daughter Zalie was a bridesmaid at the couple's wedding.
MORE: 10 secrets of how the royal family travels
But despite their wishes, for anonymity, it's possible the names of the godparents could emerge in due course. The Church of England rules that details of all baptisms, including the godparents, are a matter of public record, and can be accessed by anyone who is prepared to pay a fee. However, it's unclear whether the same rules will apply in this case; because the building is a private royal chapel, the Queen is able to make the final decision - known as a 'royal peculiar' - and as such, the documentation may remain private.