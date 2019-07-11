﻿
6 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The hilarious way Prince Louis made Meghan Markle laugh at the polo – all the photos

Louis is the funniest!

...
The hilarious way Prince Louis made Meghan Markle laugh at the polo – all the photos
You're reading

The hilarious way Prince Louis made Meghan Markle laugh at the polo – all the photos

1/6
Next

Princess Charlotte reveals her hidden talent at the polo
kate-middleton-making-prince-louis-laugh
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

He may only be 14 months old, but Prince Louis is already showing his cheeky personality. On Wednesday, the young royal enjoyed a day out with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as his uncle and aunt the Sussexes and their baby son Archie. But it was auntie Meghan who Louis managed to get the most laughs out of – as these adorable photos show!

The little Prince was pictured reaching out to his mum Kate, but he wasn't after a cuddle. The royal rascal wanted to get his hands on his mum's sunglasses.

MORE: See the heartwarming moment Kate kisses Prince Louis on the lips

prince-louis-putting-on-sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
2/6

Kate happily obliged and was pictured carefully putting them on her baby boy's head.

MORE: Kate's gorgeous Mulberry red bag is in the sale and it's more affordable than you think!

prince-louis-laughing-with-kate
Photo: © Getty Images
3/6

Louis showed off his new look, much to Meghan's delight, while Kate giggled in the background.

Keep clicking for more photos!

prince-louis-at-the-polo
Photo: © Getty Images
4/6

Clearing loving his new accessory, Louis playfully stuck out his tongue.

prince-louis-waving-at-meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
5/6

The Duchess of Sussex, who looked gorgeous in olive green, enjoyed the little performance.

MORE: Find out why Zara and Mike Tindall shunned the Royal Box at Wimbledon

prince-george-pointing-tongue-out
Photo: © Getty Images
6/6

Louis is quickly becoming one of our favourite tiny royals!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...