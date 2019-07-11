The hilarious way Prince Louis made Meghan Markle laugh at the polo – all the photos

He may only be 14 months old, but Prince Louis is already showing his cheeky personality. On Wednesday, the young royal enjoyed a day out with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as his uncle and aunt the Sussexes and their baby son Archie. But it was auntie Meghan who Louis managed to get the most laughs out of – as these adorable photos show!
The little Prince was pictured reaching out to his mum Kate, but he wasn't after a cuddle. The royal rascal wanted to get his hands on his mum's sunglasses.
