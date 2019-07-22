﻿
16 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Happy birthday Prince George! See other royals aged six from Prince William to the Queen

Photo: © Getty Images
Happy birthday to HRH Prince George! On Monday, the future King turned six, and while George and his family are enjoying a sun-soaked, private summer holiday in Mustique, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans by sharing three new photos of their firstborn. William and Kate chose to release two portraits that were taken earlier this summer in the garden of their London home, Kensington Palace, as well as this sweet snap from their holiday on the private Caribbean island. In the photo, George smiles tentatively at the camera, looking beach-ready in a pair of blue swim shorts by Sunuva and a teal polo shirt. In honour of George's birthday, we're taking a look at other members of the royal family aged six…

prince-charles-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles

Doesn't George look nearly identical to his granddad, Grandpa Wales?

prince-william-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William

How sweet does George's father, Prince William, look back in 1988, holding onto his mum Princess Diana's hand?

princess-diana-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

George's grandmother Princess Diana is pictured back in 1969 when she was a young Lady Diana Spencer.

the-queen-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen

Even as a young child, Her Majesty looked prim and proper, wearing a pair of elegant white gloves and holding onto a small handbag. The Queen was on holiday in Abergeldie Castle, Scotland in 1933.

prince-harry-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry

George's uncle Prince Harry looks very smart in his mini suit!

princess-beatrice-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

How sweet does Princess Beatrice look as a six-year-old, accompanying her mum Sarah, Duchess of York to a Christmas carol concert at St Luke's Church, London in 1994?

princess-eugenie-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

As does her younger sister Eugenie! The little Princess is pictured here at Wentworth, watching her dad Prince Andrew play golf.

zara-phillips-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Phillips

Back at her old stomping ground, Zara, aged six, enjoys a day at the Windsor Horse Trials.

peter-phillips-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Peter Phillips

Her older brother Peter Phillips had the blondest hair as a youngster.

prince-andrew-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Andrew

A six-year-old Prince Andrew plays in the grounds of Buckingham Palace with his little brother Prince Edward.

princes-edward-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Edward

Pictured a bit older in his sixth year, Edward celebrates the 70th birthday of his grandma, the Queen Mother.

lady-louise-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's firstborn, Lady Louise, looks adorable as a six-year-old. The little girl was joining members of the family on a ten-day cruise in Scotland to celebrate the 60th birthday of Princess Anne and the 50th birthday of Prince Andrew in 2010.

viscount-severn-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
James, Viscount Severn

Louise's younger brother James made a sweet appearance at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Eton Dorney.

savannah-phillips-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Savannah Phillips

Six-year-old Savannah, the daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips, plays on a climbing wall at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

isla-elizabeth-six-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Isla Phillips

Her sister Isla was one cool six-year-old, rocking a jumpsuit while playing on a bouncy slide at the Festival of British Eventing.

