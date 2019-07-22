Happy birthday Prince George! See other royals aged six from Prince William to the Queen

Happy birthday to HRH Prince George! On Monday, the future King turned six, and while George and his family are enjoying a sun-soaked, private summer holiday in Mustique, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans by sharing three new photos of their firstborn. William and Kate chose to release two portraits that were taken earlier this summer in the garden of their London home, Kensington Palace, as well as this sweet snap from their holiday on the private Caribbean island. In the photo, George smiles tentatively at the camera, looking beach-ready in a pair of blue swim shorts by Sunuva and a teal polo shirt. In honour of George's birthday, we're taking a look at other members of the royal family aged six…
