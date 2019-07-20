Dianne Buswell debuts dramatic hair change - see what she's done to her cherry red hair We love it!

Dianne Buswell has undergone a dramatic hair makeover after waving goodbye to her signature cherry red locks. The Strictly star has debuted a fresh new hairdo, and we have to say, we love it! The pro dancer showed off a huge brown afro on her Instagram page on Saturday morning, captioning the snap: "Happy Saturday. Have a fab day I dare ya all to try something different today! And let me know what it was! Today I'm trying out my new hair."

Sadly, Dianne's new look doesn't appear to be permanent as she was simply trying out a new wig. Nonetheless, fans went wild for her 'fro, with one commenting: "You still look gorg tho," while another said: "You really suit that," and a third added: "You can literally pull anything off. I love it."

We love DIanne's new look

Dianne may have been trying out a new look for this year's Strictly, which she is set to return to in just under a fortnight. The Aussie, who is in a relationship with last year's dance partner Joe Sugg, revealed that the Strictly professional dancers will soon be heading into the studio to prepare the new dance routines. Appearing on last weekend's Sunday Brunch with her boyfriend, Dianne shared: "In less than two weeks the pros go back."

She added: "The professionals do all the professional routines. So we have a month where we go in every day to learn a new dance and then we meet the celebrities. When I find out who my celebrity is, it's legit on camera and on TV, so it's very exciting." During their chat about Strictly with former alum Simon Rimmer, the host revealed Joe might get jealous about the new set of celebrities. "Can I warn you something that will happen this year," he told Joe. "It might be different with Di because what will happen is, that when the next group come in… you then start to hate all the dancers because then you realise it’s like a holiday romance."

Dianne and boyfriend Joe met on Strictly 2018

Although the couple didn't win Strictly last year, the pair fell in love over their dancing and will set off on a brand new tour together next year. They will host a never-before-seen variety show, which will give "audiences a fantastic evening of performance, full of glitz, magic and plenty of laughs, guaranteed to leave fans of all ages spellbound".

