Inside Prince William and Duchess Kate's 'luxury Mustique villa' where they celebrated Prince George's sixth birthday

The villa costs a whopping £27,000 a week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a luxury two-week holiday on the private Caribbean island of Mustique recently, where they celebrated Prince George's sixth birthday on 22 July. The couple were also joined by their other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Kate's parents Carole and Mike Middleton. The family first visited Mustique in 2008 and have been returning ever since. Given the complete privacy of the exclusive island, it comes as no surprise that the royals take the opportunity to blend in with other tourists. With a no-fly zone enforced over Mustique and the discretion of other guests, the Cambridges can truly relax and let their hair down. 

Now reports claim that the family enjoyed true luxury during their most recent trip, reportedly staying in a £27,000-a-week villa according to The Sun that's a total cost of £56,000 for the two week stay. The villa boasts a 60ft infinity pool, private staff and stunning sea views out to the neighbouring islands of Bequia and Saint Vincent. Keep scrolling for more photos of inside the luxury Mustique villa…

The villa was built in 2016 by William's close friend and property developer Andrew Dunn, who spared no expense with the luxury décor.

The villa is fully staffed with a chef, butler, housekeeper, and an al-fresco dining area with breathtaking views. The all-inclusive menu includes signature dishes prawn ceviche, grilled lobster and slow-cooked baby back ribs.

The focus is on al fresco dining at Antilles. With a choice of indoor and outdoor dining locations and a trained chef, menus can be tailored to suit every taste and preference," according to the brochure.

William and Kate had a choice of five luxury bedrooms to rest their heads after a long day of exploring.

The children's room was kitted out with two bunk beds, which George was reportedly more of a fan of than the butler and private garden. There is also an elephant laundry basket and whales decorated on the walls.

The website for the villa states: "Every island visitor is registered with our security team before arriving on the island by land, air or sea, whether staff, local islander or guest, to ensure the security team knows who is on the island at any one time. With such a conscientious and friendly team looking after you, rest assured, you will never want to leave."

