Royal box sets – do you watch the same TV shows as the royal family?

7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Check out the royal family's favourite shows here, from Poldark to Killing Eve

Although the royal family are usually very busy undergoing official duties, even they occasionally have to time to sit back, kick off their shoes and enjoy a good bit of television. But do they watch the same shows as you? Check out which royals will always tune into Strictly Come Dancing, and who prefers Game of Thrones…

Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge revealed that he loves Killing Eve as he officially opened BAFTA’s new venue in Piccadilly, where he launched the Behind the Screens exhibition in September. During the tour, he met some of the cast and crew members who were involved in the production on display.

Speaking about his love of Killing Eve, producer Sally Woodward Gentle said: "Apparently he has watched it all. We didn’t test him, but he did say it was quite a final ending to series two. So at least he watched the last three minutes of the last episode! He said he loved it. He talked about the dark humour of it, and Jodie and Sandra [Oh, her co-star], how amazing they both are. And he talked about the humour you can get through the costumes, which is what Phoebe [de Gaye] is so clever at." 

Olivia Colman in The Crown
The Queen

 According to the Daily Telegraph, like so many of us the Queen used to love settling down to a Sunday evening of Downton Abbey during the show's run from 2011 to 2018. According to the newspaper, the monarch enjoys "points out things they have got wrong, partly because she is familiar with Highclere Castle, where it is filmed". She is also said to enjoy The X Factor and Coach Trip, and Vanessa Kirby recently revealed that she was told by one of the monarch's grandchildren that she likes the Netflix based on her own life, The Crown. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Vanessa explained: "A friend of mine was at a party where he didn't know anyone so sidled up to a group who were discussing the show. One of the women said, 'My granny kind of likes it.' It turns out it was one of the princesses – the Queen's granddaughter. It's quite a reliable source – ish – so I am sure she is a fan!"

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen
Prince William and Kate

When they're not watching children shows with their youngsters, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge love a night in with a takeaway and a good boxset! While chatting on BBC Radio 1 back in 2017, Prince William revealed that the pair are "big fans of Homeland" and also Game of Thrones. When a radio DJ mentioned she hadn't watched it yet, Prince William told her: "You should definitely watch Game of Thrones, that's worth watching." The couple also told actor Tom Wlaschiha, who plays Jaquan H'ghar in the show, that they have "watched every series". He told the Evening Standard: "They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn't tell them. I'm surprised they have time to watch such a long running series."

Prince George on balcony
Prince George

According to his mum and dad, George is a huge Fireman Sam fan, and gets upset if you're "not showing due diligence to the characters" while watching the show with him. After hearing that George loves the show, the makers of the programme made a one-off special called 'The Prince of Pontypandy' which saw a Prince visit Fireman Sam's hometown of Pontypandy on a royal visit, and ultimately save the day by flying a helicopter.

Britain's Got Talent judges
Prince Harry

Amanda Holden previously revealed that Prince Harry told her how much he enjoys watching Britain's Got Talent. Chatting to the Independent, she revealed that on meeting the Prince, he cheekily asked her if Piers Morgan was "really a prat" to which she replied: "You can't say that but yes!" The Prince is also a fan of the film Zulu, and already it isn't a TV show, he has watched it multiple times. He attended the 50-year anniversary screening of it back in 2014, and said: "I watch this film every single year before Christmas time. Maybe once. Maybe twice."

Ross Poldark
Prince Charles

Prince Charles revealed that he enjoys watching Poldark during a visit to Cornwall, where the show is set, with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. After touring the town of Fowey and taking a look in Bookends independent book shop, Charles mentioned the popular novels and show, saying: "What I can't get over, watching that Poldark stuff on TV, is how many he wrote."

Strictly Come Dancing gang
Zara and Mike Tindall

The down-to-earth couple, Zara and Mike, love watching Strictly Come Dancing, so much so that the royal even enjoyed a dance with Anton Du Beke at a celebrity charity evening at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, south Wales back in 2017. Speaking about the show, she said: "We love watching it."

