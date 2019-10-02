Prince William and Kate Middleton step out for special event ahead of Pakistan tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a special event on Wednesday, ahead of their royal tour of Pakistan.
William and Kate, both 37, attended a reception hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan at the Aga Khan Centre in King's Cross, London. The couple met with a range of people from Pakistan at the event, including community leaders, those involved in British and Pakistani business, and key figures within the Diaspora community, including musicians, chefs and artists.
The Aga Khan Centre in London is home to the Aga Khan Foundation, the Aga Khan University's Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations, and the Institute of Ismaili Studies. The organisations work to promote understanding about Muslim cultures and to connect the public to global development issues.
William and Kate's official visit to Pakistan, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, will take place between Monday 14 and Friday 18 October 2019.
Their last major tour was to Sweden and Norway in January 2018, when the Duchess was pregnant with their third child Prince Louis. The Duke has undertaken solo visits to the Middle East, France, Africa and New Zealand since then. The couple also travelled to Cyprus last December to deliver Christmas presents to members of the 11 Squadron at RAF Akrotiri.
Last week the Duke and Duchess attended the official naming ceremony of RSS Sir David Attenborough in Birkenhead, where Kate was given the honour of christening the ship.