22 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Look back on the best pictures from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding

The couple celebrate their first wedding anniversary on 12 October

princess eugenie jack kiss royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
1/22

Can you believe it has been one year since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot?! The couple married on Friday 12 October in a star-studded ceremony, with their family and friends in attendance. The day was full of excitement for royal fans, who had lined the streets of Windsor once again to catch a glimpse of the guests and happy couple arriving at St George's Chapel, and later leaving, sharing their first kiss as a married couple on the chapel's steps.

Of course, Eugenie's arrival was one of the biggest moment from the wedding, with the royal bride looking stunning in a white dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which featured a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar, something she has been helping to raise awareness of over the years.

Other big moments included the arrival of Sarah Ferguson with maid-of-honour Princess Beatrice, and the sweet bridal party, who included Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy. In honour of the couple's first wedding anniversary, take a look back at the best moments from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding day…

sarah ferguson princess beatrice royal wedding
2/22

Beaming with pride, mother-of-the-bride Sarah Ferguson arrived with her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, who was acting as maid-of-honour on her younger sister's special day. Eugenie and Beatrice are very close, and Eugenie said before her wedding that there was nobody else that she would rather have by her side on her big day. 

celebrity guests royal wedding
3/22

The wedding saw a number of stars arrive in Windsor to watch Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank say 'I do' at St George's Chapel. Those on the guest list included Cara Delevingne, who turned up wearing a tie and top hat, along with supermodels Kate Moss - who was accompanied by her daughter Lila Grace - and Naomi Campbell.

robbie williams ayda royal wedding
4/22

Proud parents Robbie Williams and Ayda Field arrived at St George's Chapel with Ayda's mum, Gwen Field, to watch their eldest daughter undertake her bridesmaid duties. The family arrived in the UK from LA especially for the big day, and were spotted staying at a luxury five-star hotel nearby the night before, a source exclusively revealed to HELLO!.

jack brooksbanks arrives
5/22

Jack Brooksbank gave a wave to the cameras as he made his way up the steps to St George's Chapel to marry the love of his life. Jack was accompanied by his brother and Best Man Tom, who looked equally as excited. Jack had been staying at a hotel nearby on the night before his wedding, a source exclusively revealed to HELLO!.

kate middleton meghan markle chatting royal wedding
6/22

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex showed the world just what good friends they have become as they sat chatting together in St George's Chapel waiting for Princess Eugenie to make her entrance. It was the first time Kate and Meghan have been to a wedding together since Meghan joined the family in May.

pageboys-and-bridesmaids
7/22

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's minature bridal party was made up of bridesmaids Princess Charlotte, Theodora Williams, Mia Tindall, Savannah and Isla Phillips and Maud Windsor, and pageboys Prince George and Louis de Givenchy, who was looked after by Lady Louise Windsor after he took a tumble on the steps just before going into the chapel.

prince george being funny royal wedding
8/22

Once again Savannah Phillips was seen keeping her younger cousin Prince George entertained as they pair waited with the other bridesmaids and pageboys for Princess Eugenie's arrival inside St George's Chapel. Savannah pulled funny faces to make George laugh, mirroring the scenes at the Trooping the Colour earlier in the year.

princess eugenie arrives royal wedding
9/22

It was the moment everyone was waitng for as Princess Eugenie entered St George's Chapel accompanied by her father Prince Andrew, and her bridesmaids and pageboys. Eugenie had previously said that she would be "running down the aisle" in an interview with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on the eve of her special day.

royal family react princess eugenie dress
10/22

The royals were out in full force for Princess Eugenie's special day, and the second family wedding at St George's Chapel of the year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among those watching on in the chapel, no doubt reflecting on their own wedding day in May.

princess eugenie curtsies queen
11/22

Princess Eugenie has a close relationship with the Queen, who she affectionately calls 'Granny'. And on her wedding day, Eugenie was seen giving a curtsey to her grandmother inside St George's Chapel. The Queen, just as she did for Prince Harry, hosted a champagne reception straight after the ceremony, which took place at St George's Hall inside Windsor Castle.

princess eugenie look of love
12/22

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank looked incredibly loved-up as they said their vows in front of their family and friends inside St George's Chapel. The happy couple had previously told This Morning that it was "love at first sight" when they met in Verbier in 2010 during a skiing holiday. 

princess eugenie scar royal wedding
13/22

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress design was extra special, featuring a low backline on specific request by the bride to show off her scoliosis surgery scar at the age of 12, something she has been helping to raise awareness of over the years. Eugenie, who is a patron of the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital, hinted that she would show her scar in an interview with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, which aired on This Morning on Friday morning. The 29-year-old had invited representatives from the hospital to attend the royal wedding, something which she said was "very important".

princess eugenie wedding ring
14/22

During the vows, Jack Brooksbank put a gold wedding ring on bride Princess Eugenie's finger, but decided not to receive a wedding band himself, following in the tradition of Eugenie's cousin, Prince William. The gold band was gifted by the Queen, and follows in royal family tradition since the Queen Mother's wedding in 1923, seeing them use pure Welsh gold for their wedding rings.

princess eugenie prince andrew aisle
15/22

Prince Andrew was beaming with pride as he walked his youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, down the aisle on her wedding day. The special moment was watched on by Eugenie and Jack's family and friends in the chapel, including her maid-of-honour Princess Beatrice, and mum Sarah Ferguson, who sat together in the front row of the chapel.

princess eugenie jack carriage
16/22

Delighting the crowds of Windsor, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank rode in a carriage around the town following their kiss outside St George's Chapel - the first one as a married couple. Everyone was in great spirits as they cheered on the happy couple, waving Union Jack flags as they went by.

crowds windsor eugenie wedding
17/22

Windsor's streets were lined up with royal fans from the early hours of Friday morning as people waited for hours, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal wedding. Everyone was in great spirits on Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's special day, which was attended by many A-list stars and the royal family, including newly-weds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

princess-eugenie-hello-wedding-flags
18/22

Despite it being a working day, crowds gathered to watch Princess Eugenie and Jack ride through Windsor following their star-studded ceremony.

queen with meghan and harry
19/22

The Queen gets on very well with both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their close bond was caught on camera in a sweet snapshot from outside St George's Chapel. Harry was pictured bending down to talk to his beloved grandmother as Meghan looked on with a wide smile.

princess-eugenie-jack-wedding-cake
Photo: © PA
20/22

The married couple chose wedding cake designer Sophie Cabot for their big day. The cake consists of three tiers of red velvet and two of chocolate sponge cake covered with butter cream, white icing and decorated with sugar work with an autumnal theme. It required up to 400 eggs, at least 53 packs of unsalted butter, 15 kilograms of organic self-raising flour, and 20 kilos of sugar to make the huge cake. Other ingredients included vanilla essence, vanilla bean paste and red food colouring to give the cake its distinctive hue.

princess-eugenie-leaving-reception
Photo: © PA
21/22

The newlyweds looked loved-up and happy as they left their afternoon wedding reception at Windsor Castle together on Friday. Eugenie and Jack drove out of the crowds in a classic car, and could be spotted smiling to the cameras before making their way to rest and change ahead the big party, which will be hosted by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

HELLO! can exclusively reveal that proud father-of-the-bride, Prince Andrew, had guests in stitches with his light-hearted and moving speech. A guest at the reception revealed: "Prince Andrew gave a great father-of-the-bride speech, there was some great anecdotes from childhood and all the way through to current affairs.

"He also touched upon how the dynamics of their relationship work. The one thing that made me cry was the Duke, when he said he was going to do something he's never done before; he went over to his new son-in-law and hugged him. He isn't a very tactile person."

The guest added: "There was emotion from both sides of the family, Andrew and Sarah [Ferguson] and Jack's family." Another wedding guest revealed that the new groom was told to get off his chair so he jumped off the chair, having made a "really lovely speech". 

 

They were all served canapes before leaving with maroon tote bags which was emblazoned with intertwined initials and the wedding date. They were also served wedding cake, which was decorated in autumnal orange leaves and dark green ivy sugar work. The five-tier centrepiece, created by London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot, was made of layers of red velvet and chocolate, was covered in white icing and features the bride and groom's initials E and J in golden monograms around the base. Later on in the day, wedding guests will enjoy a black-tie reception at the Royal Lodge - the property is the family home of Prince Andrew.

Princess-Eugenie-second-wedding-dress
22/22

An official photo released after the wedding showed that Eugenie changed into a second dress for her wedding reception – a Zac Posen gown which features a bias-cut pin-tucked plissé and a blush hue that reflects the colour of an English rose. The flower has also been subtly embroidered on both the shoulder and back, which features a unique cape detail. The long-sleeved gown is made out of silk from the British mill, Biddle Sawyer Silk, and has a flattering silhouette that showcased Eugenie’s slim waist to perfection.

