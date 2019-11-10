﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Queen joined by Kate Middleton and royal family on Remembrance Sunday

The royals paid their respects to fallen war heroes

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen was joined by members of her family as she honoured the nation's war heroes at a Remembrance Sunday service. The royals gathered at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London. Her Majesty, who in previous years has laid a wreath at the monument, watched proceedings from a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building. She was joined by the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge. Her son Prince Charles laid a wreath on her behalf, while an equerry also did the same on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Political leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, took a break from election campaigning to attend the service at the memorial. Hundreds of armed forces personnel were also present at the occasion, alongside Cabinet ministers, religious leaders and representatives of Commonwealth nations.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Battle of Kohima in India, the Battle of Arnhem in the Netherlands and the Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy.

Click through for all the photos from the poignant event…

Photo: © Getty Images
The royals exchanged a few words before the two-minute silence.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge paid her respects as she stood on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex observed the two-minute silence as Big Ben struck 11 o'clock on Remembrance Sunday.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall, who was previously ill with a chest infection this week, stood to the right-hand side of the Queen.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex stood in between the Countess of Wessex on one balcony, and Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

Photo: © Getty Images
Buglers of the Royal Marines sounded the Last Post before wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph. Prince Charles laid the first wreath on behalf of his mother the Queen.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Prince Harry also laid wreaths, alongside their uncle Prince Andrew.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson paid their respects.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds also watched the service from one balcony.

Photo: © Getty Images
After the wreaths were laid, the Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, led a service of remembrance which ended with trumpeters of the Royal Air Force sounding Rouse (Reveille).

Photo: © Getty Images
Following the ceremony, thousands of veterans and servicemen and women marched past the Cenotaph to pay their respects to those killed in past and present conflicts.

