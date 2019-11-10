The Queen was joined by members of her family as she honoured the nation's war heroes at a Remembrance Sunday service. The royals gathered at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London. Her Majesty, who in previous years has laid a wreath at the monument, watched proceedings from a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building. She was joined by the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge. Her son Prince Charles laid a wreath on her behalf, while an equerry also did the same on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Political leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, took a break from election campaigning to attend the service at the memorial. Hundreds of armed forces personnel were also present at the occasion, alongside Cabinet ministers, religious leaders and representatives of Commonwealth nations.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Battle of Kohima in India, the Battle of Arnhem in the Netherlands and the Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy.
Click through for all the photos from the poignant event…
