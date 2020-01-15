During their engagement, Rayhan Hussain, 15, from Bradford got the chance to speak to Prince William as he and Kate stopped to chat to members of the public in Centenary Square outside the City Hall.
MORE: Meghan Markle's Canada hotspots
He told HELLO!: "I wrote a letter to Catherine for her birthday, I was going to post it to her. It when I found out that William and Catherine we’re visiting my hometown, I wanted to give it to her in person."
Rayhan handed the card over to William, who joked: "What's in the letter, shall I ask?" He added he would pass it on to his wife. "It was a birthday message and I just said what an amazing woman she is and how thankful I am that she visited my hometown," Rayhan told HELLO!: "I love her commitment and dedication to her work and her patronages, especially her work with mental health and early years."