The Queen's sweetest moments with Prince Harry through the years - best photos

The pair have a close bond

harry-queen-polo
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen has always had a close bond with her grandson Prince Harry and has even referred to him by name in one of her most personal statements yet, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back as senior royals. Harry appears to share the same cheeky sense of humour as his 93-year-old grandmother and the pair have been known to share a giggle or two in public.

Harry even convinced his grandmother to take part in a hilarious video exchange between the British royals and then US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, to promote the Invictus Games in 2016. HELLO! takes a look at the Queen and Harry's best moments through the years…

Her Majesty looked delighted as she and Harry, then 18, exchanged a gift at a polo match in 2003 (above).

harry-queen-palace
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen proudly looks at her grandson during a reception for Walking With The Wounded in 2013. 

harry-queen-wedding-kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
A warm greeting to granny as the pair attended Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's wedding in 2008.

queen-harry-1987
Photo: © Getty Images
An adorable photo of the Queen and her grandsons Prince William and Harry, as they watch the polo in Windsor, in 1987. 

queen-harry-army
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen beams with pride as she inspects Prince Harry and his fellow soldiers at their passing-out Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy in 2006. 

queen-harry-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
A sweet moment captured between the Queen and Harry at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in May 2019. The Duke of Sussex had just become a father to baby Archie. 

queen-harry-joke
Photo: © Getty Images
Harry's gurn had the Queen in stitches as they left Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' wedding in 2005. 

queen-harry-kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
Harry greeted his grandmother with a kiss on the cheek as they attended the Chelsea Flower Show in 2015.  

