The Queen has always had a close bond with her grandson Prince Harry and has even referred to him by name in one of her most personal statements yet, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back as senior royals. Harry appears to share the same cheeky sense of humour as his 93-year-old grandmother and the pair have been known to share a giggle or two in public.
Harry even convinced his grandmother to take part in a hilarious video exchange between the British royals and then US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, to promote the Invictus Games in 2016. HELLO! takes a look at the Queen and Harry's best moments through the years…
READ: Prince Harry makes first public appearance since stepping back as senior royal
Her Majesty looked delighted as she and Harry, then 18, exchanged a gift at a polo match in 2003 (above).