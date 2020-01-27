The Duke of Sussex flew to Canada last week, ready to begin his new life with the Duchess and their eight-month-old son Archie. It was the first time the family had been together in almost a fortnight, during which Prince Harry thrashed out the terms of their changing roles and carried out some of his final royal duties.
Harry and Meghan now intend to spend the majority of their time in North America, with the former actress expected to want to return to Toronto, where she lived while filming the legal TV drama Suits. Her best friend Jessica Mulroney lives there and Meghan has spoken of her love for the city and her favourite haunts. However, it is still unknown how much time the family will spend in the UK. There will be a "period of transition" until the spring during which official engagements will be announced as normal.
As the Sussexes prepare to shape up their new life, we take a look at the couple's close friends and confidantes, media moguls, A-listers and Hollywood movers and shakers who are helping them map out their future…
Serena Williams
Tennis star Serena has been a close friend to Meghan since they met in 2010, during an American football Super Bowl party. According to the Duchess, they "hit it off immediately". Meghan has regularly cheered her friend on at matches, most notably at Wimbledon last year, while Serena attended the royal wedding and helped organise the Duchess's baby shower in New York last year. "Her personality just shines," says the athlete of her friend. "I told her: 'You've got to be who you are, Meghan. You can't hide.'"
