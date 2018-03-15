Peter and Autumn Phillips split: a look back at their wedding day

According to reports, Peter Phillips is to split from his wife of 12 years, Autumn Philips. According to The Sun newspaper, Autumn, 41, has told Princess Anne’s son that she wants to separate.
Peter Phillips became the first of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren to wed when he married Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly on May 17, 2008. The royal wedding, attended by the royal family and held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, was covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine in a spectacular 100-page special. What's as fabulous as a royal wedding? In the wake of the sad news that the pair have parted ways, we have taken a look back at the highlights of happier times...
It was a case of love at first sight when Peter met Autumn at the 2003 Montreal Grand Prix. But the strawberry blonde didn't know her new love interest was royalty! It was about six weeks before Autumn found out that her new love was Princess Anne’s son and Queen Elizabeth's grandson (and, at the time, 11th in line to the throne).