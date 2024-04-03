Peter Phillips shares glimpse inside 'emotional' final days with late Queen

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips has opened up about the royal family's final days with the late Queen Elizabeth II who sadly passed away in September 2022.

In a candid interview with Sky News Australia, King Charles's nephew, 46, explained how he was "lucky" to be in Scotland before she died. He said: "I was lucky to be in Scotland before she passed and actually having those few days with her, just in Scotland, just as a family, before she left Balmoral – that was really nice.

© Getty Images Peter Phillips spoke candidly about the royal family's final few days with the late Queen who passed away in 2022

"Looking back on it, it's still quite emotional, that part was a proper family moment," he said. "And then obviously when she left Balmoral it became more of a public grieving."

He continued: "In many ways we'd had our quiet moment with her, we'd said our goodbyes, so whilst it still wasn't particularly easy, it was easier to be able to share the public's grief for her."

© Getty Images Balmoral was the late Queen's beloved Scottish residence

Elsewhere in the interview, Peter heaped praise on the Prince and Princess of Wales, describing them as a "fantastic team." Whilst it hasn't been an easy few months for the royal couple in light of the royal family's numerous health battles, Peter described Princess Kate as "remarkable" before adding "Her and William make a fantastic team together."

Reflecting on their family life with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, he also told Caroline Di Russo: "Their kids are great and they have the balance of public life and trying to be parents to three young children which is always difficult.

© Getty Images Peter described Prince William and Princess Kate as a "fantastic team"

"They've got it pretty right because I think as history has taught us and anyone knows that actually you want to be there for your children."

Peter has long shared a close bond with his first cousins including Prince William and Prince Harry. As youngsters, the royal children would often travel to the late Queen's royal residences such as Sandringham and Balmoral.

© Getty Images Zara, Peter and their cousins, William and Harry, play on a fire engine at Sandringham in 1988

During an interview with Good Morning Britain in 2016, Peter explained: "We had a lot of fun and there was a lot of space for kids to run around in, and it wasn't just us – it was the Wales' (William and Harry), Freddie and Ella Windsor (Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's children), and the Gloucesters (Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Lewis and Lady Rose Gilman, the children of the Queen's cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester)."

© Getty Images Peter shares a close bond with his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry

He continued: "So there was quite a gang of us growing up in that age and it was a lot of fun. We caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos but fortunately I don't think we broke too much!"