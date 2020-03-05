The Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since she and husband Harry announced their decision to step back as senior royals in January. The couple attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on Thursday night, where Harry donned a suit and Meghan looked glamorous in a fitted, bright blue dress by Victoria Beckham.
The awards celebrates the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Sussexes met the nominees at a pre-ceremony reception, as well as Endeavour participants and supporters of the fund.
Both Harry and Meghan each presented an award during the ceremony, which was hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers. The Duke also delivered a short speech.
The Sussexes are carrying out their final engagements before they step back as senior royals on 31 March. The couple will also attend the Mountbatten Music Festival together on Saturday, while Meghan will mark International Women's Day on Sunday.
Meghan looked impeccable on Thursday evening, and wore her in a chic pontyail. The Duchess paired her bright blue dress with chic heels, while husband Harry kept on theme with a dark blue suit. The Prince could be seen shielding his wife from the London drizzle with a large umbrella.