﻿
17 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance at Endeavour Fund Awards since decision to give up royal life - best photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out together in London

...
Meghan Markle makes first public appearance at Endeavour Fund Awards since decision to give up royal life - best photos
You're reading

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance at Endeavour Fund Awards since decision to give up royal life - best photos

1/17
Next

Meghan Markle spotted for first time since arriving back in UK
harry-and-meghan-in-london-
Photo: © PA
1/17

The Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since she and husband Harry announced their decision to step back as senior royals in January. The couple attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on Thursday night, where Harry donned a suit and Meghan looked glamorous in a fitted, bright blue dress by Victoria Beckham.

The awards celebrates the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Sussexes met the nominees at a pre-ceremony reception, as well as Endeavour participants and supporters of the fund.

Both Harry and Meghan each presented an award during the ceremony, which was hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers. The Duke also delivered a short speech.  

The Sussexes are carrying out their final engagements before they step back as senior royals on 31 March. The couple will also attend the Mountbatten Music Festival together on Saturday, while Meghan will mark International Women's Day on Sunday.

MORE: A closer look into the Queen's close bond with Meghan Markle

Meghan looked impeccable on Thursday evening, and wore her in a chic pontyail. The Duchess paired her bright blue dress with chic heels, while husband Harry kept on theme with a dark blue suit. The Prince could be seen shielding his wife from the London drizzle with a large umbrella. 

harry-and-meghan-in-london-rain-
Photo: © PA
2/17

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at one of their last official engagements together before they quit royal life.

meghan-markle-makeup-
Photo: © PA
3/17

The Duchess' makeup looked flawless. With a blushed red lip and brown, smoky eyes, Meghan didn't appear at all phased by the miserable weather.

MORE: 15 of the most amazing royal wedding cakes: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and more

meghan-markle-ponytail-
Photo: © Getty Images
4/17

The Duchess's ponytail was so chic! 

prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-smile-
Photo: © PA
5/17

Harry and Meghan were in high spirits outside Mansion House.

harry-meghan-holding-hands-
Photo: © Getty Images
6/17

Prince Harry sweetly led Meghan into the venue. 

photographers-capture-harry-and-meghan-
Photo: © Getty Images
7/17

Crowds of photographers captured Meghan and Harry's arrival. 

harry-and-meghan-warm-welcome-
Photo: © Getty Images
8/17

Harry and Meghan received a warm welcome on Thursday night.

meghan-and-harry-sign-book-
Photo: © Getty Images
9/17

The Duchess could be seen passing a pen to Harry so that he could sign his name. Once inside, Harry and Meghan chatted to Claire Spencer, 52, whose husband, Lee 'Frank' Spencer was nominated for an award. Asked what she thought of Harry's decision to step back as a working royal, Claire said: "I think he does an amazing job, as does she, and we should just let them lives the life they want to live. I know wha a difference Endeavour has made to my husband’s life since he lost a leg and I hold Harry personally responsible for that. Life is too short."

meghan-markle-signs-her-name-
Photo: © Getty Images
10/17

Also inside the event, the awards ceremony host, JJ Chalmers, who is a former soldier and friend of Harry's, also said he supported his decision to step back from public life. JJ said: "It’s fantastic to have them [Harry and Meghan] here. Obviously their support for the Endeavour Fund, the Invictus Games has never gone away because it is so personally important to them. You look at Harry’s service and that is what created this Fund. What they share is a partnership and their commitment to helping others which the Endeavour Fund is all about."

He added: "Tonight is about celebrating the amazing achievements of some amazing men and women but its also something of a family reunion. The wonderful thing is that we have all succeeded and are now off doing our own thing. The little birds have flown. We have Paralympian, world champions, television presenters....but we were all just lost souls at one time. And they put us back on the straight and narrow."

harry-and-meghan-pose-for-photos-
Photo: © Getty Images
11/17

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for photographs before the ceremony kicked off. 

meghan-announces-winner-
Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

Meghan also presented an award on the evening, the Celebrating Excellence Award. As she took to the stage, the Duchess said: "Good evening everybody, it's very nice to be back. It's the thrid year that I've had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here, and as you all know, I can feel that it is just the most inspiring space, so I will say, when we were watching the videos [of nominees] all the way in Canada, we had the same moment as you: 'How are you gonna choose?', so we've done our best and I'm very pleased to announce the winner, who is Lee Spencer."

Lee couldn't be at the ceremony, but his wife accepted the award on his behalf. He became the world's first physically disabled person to row from mainland Europe to mainland South America solo and unsupported. 

meghan-and-award-winner-
Photo: © Getty Images
13/17

The Duchess with an award winner on Thursday evening. 

harry-and-meghan-chatting-
Photo: © Getty Images
14/17

The Duchess accessorised with small hoop earrings and a chic clutch bag.

meghan-and-harry-cheer-
Photo: © PA
15/17

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be seen cheering during an unexpected marriage proposal at the Endeavour Fund Awards.

 

harry-closing-speech-
Photo: © Getty Images
16/17

At the end of the ceremony, Prince Harry made a heartfelt speech telling the winners and nominees that he "had their back". Harry told the audience: "Many of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I'm here to tell you, I've always got yours. Congratulations to all the winners, and to the amazing nominees, and to the families and friends who support all of us, because, without them, none of this would be possible."

meghan-and-harry-leaving-
Photo: © Getty Images
17/17

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen smiling as they left the awards on Thursday night. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...