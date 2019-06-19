﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Such a huge milestone for this royal couple!

1/10
Why there's double celebrations for Prince William this weekend 
Sharnaz Shahid
prince edward sophie wessex wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary on Friday 19 June. To mark the occasion, here at HELLO!, we take a look back at their special day which took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 June 1999. Since tying the knot, the Queen's youngest son and his love, public relations consultant Sophie Rhys-Jones, have become parents to two children: James, Viscount Severn, born in 2007, and Lady Louise Windsor, born in 2003. Scroll through to see the best photos of Sophie and Edward's Windsor wedding day.

Pictured here, the grinning groom Prince Edward made his way to St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, flanked by his brothers Prince Charles, left, and Prince Andrew.

sophie wessex wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

The couple, who had met at a tennis match in 1993, had a relatively simple royal wedding at St George’s Chapel, with no ceremonial state or military involvement.

edward sophie wessex wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

The nuptials were a significant TV event across the world with 200 million viewers tuning in to see the Queen's youngest son wed his bride.

sophie wessex wedding dress
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

For her big day, Sophie wore a silk organza Samantha Shaw dress, decorated with 325,000 crystals and pearls.

sophie wessex wedding outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Holding her veil in place, Sophie wore a tiara made up of four open scrollwork motifs. The piece of jewelry came from the Queen's private collection and was designed and remodeled by the Crown Jeweller, David Thomas of Asprey and Garrard.

edward sophie friends
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Children of the couple's friends served as Sophie's flower girls; Camilla Hadden, Olivia Taylor, and page boys; Felix Sowerbutts, and Harry Warburton.

william harry wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

A then 17-year-old Prince William attended the nuptials alongside his younger brother Prince Harry, 15, and his cousin Princess Beatrice, 11.

the queen son wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

The Queen looked lovely in a floor-length lilac frock. The monarch finished off her look with a diamond hairslide and a purple feather feature.

edward sophie windsor
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Prince Edward, who was bestowed with the title of Earl of Wessex on his wedding day, declined photographers' requests to kiss Sophie as they left the chapel. Instead, the newlyweds happily waved to well-wishers.

royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

After the ceremony, a procession of open-topped, horse-drawn carriages carried Edward and Sophie to the reception at St George's Hall in Windsor. The royal family, including Edward's proud parents the Queen and Prince Philip, waved off the happy couple from the church steps.

