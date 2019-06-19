Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary on Friday 19 June. To mark the occasion, here at HELLO!, we take a look back at their special day which took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 June 1999. Since tying the knot, the Queen's youngest son and his love, public relations consultant Sophie Rhys-Jones, have become parents to two children: James, Viscount Severn, born in 2007, and Lady Louise Windsor, born in 2003. Scroll through to see the best photos of Sophie and Edward's Windsor wedding day.
Pictured here, the grinning groom Prince Edward made his way to St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, flanked by his brothers Prince Charles, left, and Prince Andrew.