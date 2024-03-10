Prince Edward's life in photos as he celebrates 60th birthday

The Duke of Edinburgh celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday as he turned 60.

Prince Edward, who is the youngest child of the late Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip, is happily married to his wife of nearly 25 years, Sophie.

The couple are proud parents to Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex and the family reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey.

He carries out hundreds of engagements every year to support his brother, King Charles, and the monarchy.

With interests in the arts and sport, Edward has displayed his sense of humour through his unique approach to plaque unveiling and cake cutting during his public outings.

And in 2023 on his 59th birthday, he was finally given his father Philip's former title, the Duke of Edinburgh, in line with his late parents' wishes.

Take a look back at Edward's life in photos…

Prince Edward is born, 1964 © Getty Prince Edward Antony Richard Louis was born on 10 March 1964 at Buckingham Palace as the third son and youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Baby Edward is pictured here at around four months old with his proud mother and big brother Prince Andrew.

Aged one in 1965 © Getty Edward was doted on by his older siblings in his early years. The Queen celebrated her 39th birthday in Windsor shortly after Edward's first birthday.

First day at nursery, 1968 © Getty Edward arriving for his first day at Gibbs School (later Collingham College) in Kensington with his nanny, Mabel Anderson.

First day at school, 1972 © Getty Edward later joined his brother Andrew at Heatherdown Preparatory School near Ascot.

Gordonstoun, 1982 © Getty Edward followed in his father and elder brothers' footsteps by attending Gordonstoun in Scotland, where he was made head boy in his final term.

Gap year, 1982 © Getty The Prince spent his gap year in Wanganui, New Zealand where he spent two terms as a junior master at the Wanganui Collegiate School.

University, 1985 © Getty Edward is pictured on his 21st birthday outside Cambridge University. He studied History at Jesus College, graduating with a 2:2 in 1986.

Royal Marines © Getty After graduating from university, Edward joined the Royal Marines. However in 1987, he dropped out of the commando course with Buckingham Palace saying at the time that the Prince's decision came after "much consideration". The palace added Edward was leaving with regret "but has concluded that he does not wish to make the service his long-term career".

Edward sets up Ardent Productions, 1993 © Getty After dropping out of military training, Edward pursued a career in entertainment, later working as a production assistant on musicals including The Phantom of the Opera, Starlight Express and Cats. He's pictured on his first day at Ardent Productions, a company he founded in 1993.



Meeting Sophie Rhys Jones, 1993 © Getty Edward first met PR consultant Sophie during a promotion shoot for the Prince Edward Summer Challenge to raise money for charity in 1993. The pair's friendship blossomed into romance.



Engagement, 1999 © Getty After months of speculation, Edward proposed to long-term girlfriend Sophie while on holiday in the Bahamas in December 1998. Their engagement was announced by the palace on 6 January 1999 and the couple stepped out for a press photocall in the grounds of St James's Palace. The future Countess, then 33, said: "I think we share a number of interests, we laugh a lot and we have a great friendship." Edward also agreed and later in the interview said: "We are the very best of friends and that's essential but it also helps that we also love each other very much."



Wedding day, 1999 © Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library Edward and Sophie tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 June 1999 in a low-key ceremony with no ceremonial or military involvement. Just hours before the wedding, Queen Elizabeth II made Edward the Earl of Wessex, which meant that Sophie then became the Countess of Wessex. Bride Sophie looked beautiful in a long-sleeve wedding dress designed by Samantha Shaw and borrowed the 'Anthemion' tiara from her mother-in-law, the Queen. Edward chose to make a statement with his wedding attire, accessorising his morning suit with a cat-printed tie.

The Wessexes become full-time working royals, 2002 © Getty Edward stepped back from his production company and Sophie gave up her PR career in 2002 to become full-time working royals.

Lady Louise Windsor's birth, 2003 © Getty The Earl and Countess became parents with the birth of their first child. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor was born prematurely on 8 November 2003 by an emergency C-section at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey. Lady Louise was transferred to a neo-natal unit in St George's Hospital, Tooting, London for specialist care while mum Sophie was cared for at Frimley Park. Mum and baby were discharged from hospital on 23 November 2003, with Lady Louise's name announced four days later.



James, Viscount Severn is born, 2007 © Getty Edward and Sophie's son James, Viscount Severn was born on 17 December 2007 at Frimley Park hospital. In March 2022, he took over his father's former title to become James, Earl of Wessex.

London 2012 Paralympics © Getty Edward and Sophie are both huge sports fans, and they were among the royals, along with daughter Lady Louise Windsor and then Duchess of Cambridge to watch the action at the London 2012 Paralympics.

Rare family engagement, 2020 © Pool While the Duke and Duchess are full-time working royals, their children are expected to carve out their own careers, with Lady Louise currently studying at St Andrews University. However, the youngsters joined their parents for an official engagement in September 2020 as they went litter picking in Southsea.

New royal titles, 2023 © Pool On his 59th birthday in March 2023, King Charles made his brother Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

