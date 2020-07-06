Happy International Kissing Day! We're taking a look back at some of our favourite royal kisses of all time, and who better to start with than young lovebirds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, pictured here on their wedding day in October 2018 outside St George's Chapel in Windsor.
The couple first met during a ski holiday in Verbier, when Eugenie said it was "love at first sight". Jack admitted he had noticed his future girlfriend first, and that the couple couldn't stop "staring" at each other.
"I was all butterflies and nervous," Eugenie said on This Morning. "I think I rang my mum that night and said 'I've met this guy Jack'... and that was it I think about how it started. I remember being like 'I really, really like this guy, I really want him to like me too' and then you gave me this huge windscreen wiper wave and that was it, right, he likes me."
Click through the gallery to see some of the best pictures of royal couples kissing…
READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures