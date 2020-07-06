﻿
princess-eugenie-kissing-on-wedding-day
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Happy International Kissing Day! We're taking a look back at some of our favourite royal kisses of all time, and who better to start with than young lovebirds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, pictured here on their wedding day in October 2018 outside St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The couple first met during a ski holiday in Verbier, when Eugenie said it was "love at first sight". Jack admitted he had noticed his future girlfriend first, and that the couple couldn't stop "staring" at each other.

"I was all butterflies and nervous," Eugenie said on This Morning. "I think I rang my mum that night and said 'I've met this guy Jack'... and that was it I think about how it started. I remember being like 'I really, really like this guy, I really want him to like me too' and then you gave me this huge windscreen wiper wave and that was it, right, he likes me."

Click through the gallery to see some of the best pictures of royal couples kissing…

meghan-markle-prince-harry-kissing-polo
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Prince Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet public display of affection as they attended the Sentebale Polo Cup together in July 2018. Prince Harry couldn't resist puckering up for a kiss on the lips with his wife Meghan as he celebrated his team's victory at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.

kate-middleton-kissing-william
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Kate was quick to congratulate her husband with a kiss after William's team won a polo match, during their visit to California in 2011. It was the newlyweds' first tour after their April wedding.

royal kiss queen
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

The Queen and Prince Philip

The monarch and her husband Prince Philip gave a rare show of public affection when they kissed during New Year's Eve celebrations at the Millennium Dome in 1999.  

zara-mike-kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Mike and Zara Tindall

The Tindalls are very affectionate with one another, and Zara stopped to smooch Mike on the lips as they attended a golf match in May 2019. 

prince charles kiss camilla
Photo: © Rex
6/10

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

During their tour of Singapore in October 2017, future King, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla kissed at the Queen's Commonwealth Baton Relay.

princess mary kiss frederik
Photo: © Rex
7/10

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary

During a visit to Munich in May 2015, Danish heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik gave his wife Mary a tender kiss on her forehead.

prince joachim kiss marie
Photo: © Rex
8/10

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark

Princess Marie of Denmark and her husband Prince Joachim, sixth in line to the throne, shared a sweet moment at the Grand Prix in Copenhagen in August 2017.

prince albert kiss charlene
Photo: © Rex
9/10

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

In honour of Monaco's National Day in November 2014, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert shared a kiss from the palace's balcony as the parade marched on.

royal kissing
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Ashi Jetsun Pema Wang, 2011

The Bhutanese royals kissed in front of 50,000 well-wishers on the final day of their wedding celebrations in Thimphu on 15 October 2011.  

