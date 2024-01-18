Princess Isabella has sweet reaction to her parents King Frederik and Queen Mary's public kiss

King Frederik and Queen Mary shared a tender moment on the balcony at Christiansborg Palace after Frederik's proclamation last Sunday.

Mary joined her husband just moments after, with the couple waving and smiling at the thousands of people in the crowd.

Frederik then leaned in to give his wife a kiss, and cameras appeared to pick up their 16-year-old daughter Princess Isabella's reaction to the sweet moment.

Frederik's accession to the Danish throne came just two weeks after his mother Queen Margrethe announced her shock abdication in her New Year's address.

A spokesperson from the royal palace confirmed to Danish newspaper Berlingske that the queen only informed both her sons, Frederik and Prince Joachim, three days before her public announcement.

On 14 January – 52 years to the day that Margrethe succeeded her father King Frederik IX – she signed a formal declaration of abdication.

An hour later, Frederik was then proclaimed King by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at Christiansborg Palace.

© Getty The moment Frederik was proclaimed King

Frederik and Mary's four children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine also made an appearance on the balcony.

© Getty The King and Queen and their children on the balcony

On Monday, the King, Queen and the Crown Prince made their first public appearance since the accession, attending a meeting at the Danish parliament, Folketing.

The Danish royals are expected to attend a celebratory service at Aarhus Cathedral on Sunday.