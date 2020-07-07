The best photos of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's royal tour of Spain

﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

By Heather Cichowski

By Heather Cichowski

Queen Letizia and King Felipe have embarked on a tour of several Spanish Autonomous Communities following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The intention of their royal tour is to support economic, cultural and social activities and more in the communities in light of COVID-19.

The busy tour, which started at the end of June, has seen the Spanish royals visit Valencia, Seville, Cordoba, the Canary Islands and more thus far.

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the highlights from the Spanish royals' tour.

Photos: © Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images, Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage, Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

Murcia

Queen Letizia and King Felipe visited south-eastern Spain on July 7. They toured the La Carrichosa fruit and vegetables cooperative in Cieza, where they met with producers and royal fans, and got to admire the mouthwatering fruits being picked.

Photo: © Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

Valencia

Queen Letizia looked incredible in a red dress and matching heels as she and her husband presided over the Innovation and Design National Awards at Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias (The City of Arts and Sciences) on July 3 in Valencia.

Photo: © Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

Cuenca and Benidorm

The busy royals stepped out to Cuenca, in east-central Spain, on July 2, followed by a visit to Benidorm, a seaside resort in the east.

In Cuenca, they enjoyed the picturesque architecture of Old Town and interacted with people at the ASPADEC Association headquarters, a nonprofit organization which assists people of different abilities and their families.

Photo: © Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

Letizia and Felipe waved to the crowds as they took a walk through the seafront of Playa de Levante in Benidorm.

Photo: © Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

What a beautiful day! The royals paused to take in the crowds and the clear blue sky.

Photo: © Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

Seville and Cordoba

June 29 saw Queen Letizia and King Felipe visit these cities, both in Spain's Andalusia region.

Here they are near the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See (also known as the Seville Cathedral) and the Royal Alcazar of Seville.

Photo: © Eduardo Briones/Europa Press via Getty Images

The Spanish royals stopped by a factory producing face masks in Seville. It was a relevant excursion, given the objective of the royal tour is supporting economic and social activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images

What a photo! The King and Queen enjoyed a musical performance and their blooming surroundings while visiting the courtyards in the old town of Cordoba.

Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images

Palma de Mallorca

On June 25, Letizia and Felipe stepped out to Palma de Mallorca. They enjoyed the lovely Spanish summer weather with a walk along Platja de s’Arena.

Photo: © Clara Margais/Getty Images

The Spanish royals also had a meeting with social agents to learn more about health protocols in hotels on the island in light of COVID-19.

Photo: © Clara Margais/Getty Images

Canary Islands

King Felipe and Queen Letizia kicked off their royal tour on June 23 in the Canary Islands.

They made several stops including going for a walk on the Paseo las Canteras (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria) seaside and they paid a visit to the house museum of 19th century Spanish novelist Benito Pérez Galdós, which was celebrating its centenary.

Photo: © Getty Images

The royals also visited the El Confital farm, a Canarian fruit plantation in Tenerife. They met with producers and got a tour where they saw some of the incredible crops, including bananas.

Photo: © Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

