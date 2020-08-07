Prince William and Kate Middleton's luxury Mustique home revealed: ALL the photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently enjoyed a short staycation on the Isles of Scilly with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but had the coronavirus pandemic permitted, it's likely that they would have chosen to visit the private Caribbean island of Mustique.
SEE: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's country home Anmer Hall
The family stayed in a luxury villa there this time last year, when they celebrated Prince George's sixth birthday on 22 July, along with Kate's parents Carole and Mike Middleton. In fact, the family first visited Mustique in 2008 and have been returning ever since. Given the complete privacy of the exclusive island, it comes as no surprise that the royals previously took the opportunity to blend in with other tourists. With a no-fly zone enforced over Mustique and the discretion of other guests, the Cambridges can truly relax and let their hair down.