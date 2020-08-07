﻿
Prince William and Kate Middleton's luxury Mustique home revealed: ALL the photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently enjoyed a short staycation on the Isles of Scilly with their three children Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but had the coronavirus pandemic permitted, it's likely that they would have chosen to visit the private Caribbean island of Mustique. 

The family stayed in a luxury villa there this time last year, when they celebrated Prince George's sixth birthday on 22 July, along with Kate's parents Carole and Mike Middleton. In fact, the family first visited Mustique in 2008 and have been returning ever since. Given the complete privacy of the exclusive island, it comes as no surprise that the royals previously took the opportunity to blend in with other tourists. With a no-fly zone enforced over Mustique and the discretion of other guests, the Cambridges can truly relax and let their hair down. 

On their most recent trip, William and Kate reportedly stayed in a £27,000-a-week villa according to The Sun that's a total cost of £56,000 for their two week stay. It boasts a 60ft infinity pool, private staff and stunning sea views out to the neighbouring islands of Bequia and Saint Vincent. Keep scrolling for more photos of inside the luxury Mustique villa, where the family will no doubt return to in the future…

The villa was built in 2016 by William's close friend and property developer Andrew Dunn, who spared no expense with the luxury décor.

The villa is fully staffed with a chef, butler, housekeeper, and an al-fresco dining area with breathtaking views. The all-inclusive menu includes signature dishes prawn ceviche, grilled lobster and slow-cooked baby back ribs.

The focus is on al fresco dining at Antilles. With a choice of indoor and outdoor dining locations and a trained chef, menus can be tailored to suit every taste and preference," according to the brochure.

William and Kate had a choice of five luxury bedrooms to rest their heads after a long day of exploring.

Each room boasts stunning sea views.

The children's room was kitted out with two bunk beds, which George was reportedly more of a fan of than the butler and private garden. There is also an elephant laundry basket and whales decorated on the walls.

The website for the villa states: "Every island visitor is registered with our security team before arriving on the island by land, air or sea, whether staff, local islander or guest, to ensure the security team knows who is on the island at any one time. With such a conscientious and friendly team looking after you, rest assured, you will never want to leave."

