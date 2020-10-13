If the royals did the 'How it started. How it's going' challenge

The "How it started. How it's going" trend is the latest social media challenge that everyone is jumping on, with people sharing some hilarious and sweet updates about how far they've come in their lives.
At HELLO! we've decided to take a look back at those who have married into royalty and how different their lives were before they walked down the aisle. Take a look at some of our favourites.
The Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton met the love of her life Prince William when they were just students at the University of St Andrews. After years of proposal rumours, the Prince popped the question to his royal girlfriend during a trip to Kenya in November 2010 and the couple were married the following April.
In what will be Kate's tenth year as a member of the royal family, we've seen her transform from the shy girl-next-door to a confident mum-of-three. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were born in 2013, 2015 and 2018 and the Duchess of Cambridge juggles family life with her royal engagements.