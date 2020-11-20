21 times the Queen and Prince Philip looked so in love as they celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
The Queen and Prince Philip's Christmas decorations are truly magical – see photos
The Queen and Prince Philip's former home Christmas decorations have been some of the most impressive we've ever seen. The monarch and the...
-
Where does the royal family live? See Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals' homes
-
The Queen's nephew's £11.9million home looks straight out of a Bond film
The Queen's nephew and Princess Margaret's son, David Linley, has designed one of the most incredible apartments. The property is now up for...
-
The royal family reunite for moving Remembrance Sunday service
-
14 rules the royal family has to follow