Royal Christmas trees: How the royals get ready for the festive season

It's that time of the year when we get to see how the royals get their respective homes ready for the festive season. At HELLO! HQ we love it when the households share incredible videos of the Christmas trees going up at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace and more. Why not use some royal inspiration for your own home this year?
While we wait in anticipation to see how the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decorated their royal residences this year, take a look at how the Firm has got into the Christmas spirit in previous years. We've decided we want our own snow machine à la William and Kate…
The Queen opted for a metallic and navy theme in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle for her Christmas broadcast last year, and we love how she appeared to match her dress to the sapphire blue baubles. Floral garlands could also be seen on the mantelpiece behind Her Majesty's desk.
The Green Drawing room is where the official photos for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding were taken in 2018, as well as the portraits for their son Archie's christening in 2019.
