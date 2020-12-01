﻿
Royal Christmas trees: How the royals get ready for the festive season

Have yourself a very royal Christmas

Royal Christmas trees: How the royals get ready for the festive season
Royal Christmas trees: How the royals get ready for the festive season

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
It's that time of the year when we get to see how the royals get their respective homes ready for the festive season. At HELLO! HQ we love it when the households share incredible videos of the Christmas trees going up at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace and more. Why not use some royal inspiration for your own home this year?

While we wait in anticipation to see how the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decorated their royal residences this year, take a look at how the Firm has got into the Christmas spirit in previous years. We've decided we want our own snow machine à la William and Kate…

The Queen opted for a metallic and navy theme in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle for her Christmas broadcast last year, and we love how she appeared to match her dress to the sapphire blue baubles. Floral garlands could also be seen on the mantelpiece behind Her Majesty's desk.

The Green Drawing room is where the official photos for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding were taken in 2018, as well as the portraits for their son Archie's christening in 2019.

WATCH: Christmas arrives at Kensington Palace

In 2018, Historic Royal Palaces shared a special video on Twitter as the Christmas tree was put up and decorated outside Kensington Palace. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still lived within the palace grounds at Nottingham Cottage, close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children at Apartment 1A. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opened up the Orangery at Kensington Palace to host a children's Christmas party in 2018.

The couple made quite the entrance to the festivities as they walked through a flurry of fake snow from a nearby snow machine and couldn't resist a snowball fight with their staff after the party!

Photo: © Getty Images
William and Kate's incredible Christmas decorations at Kensington Palace could be seen as they made their way into the party, complete with a large wooden toy soldier and a tree decorated with green and red baubles.

Photo: © Twitter
In 2019, William and Kate's royal household shared a photo of the large Christmas tree at the entrance to Kensington Palace. They opted for a gold theme with a string of warm white lights.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall hosts an annual children's party at Clarence House in honour of her patronages, giving royal fans a sneak peek of Charles and Camilla's Christmas decorations at their London home. Last year's theme was distinctively red, with heart-shaped garlands and handmade felt decorations on the tree.

Photo: © Getty Images
Clarence House also shared Charles and Camilla's annual Christmas card, which was perched on a Christmas wreath, adorned with dried fruits.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen's staff have a mammoth task on their hands to get Windsor Castle ready for the festive season, but the results are spectacular. A huge 20ft Nordmann Fir tree was installed in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle.

The impressive tree was sourced from Windsor Great Park, and decorated by staff from Royal Collection Trust, who scaled ladders to hang the ornate red and gold baubles on its branches.

Photo: © Getty Images
Her Majesty has a  second Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Although smaller than her tree in St. George's Hall, it still stands at a jaw-dropping 15ft and has been trimmed with beautiful crimson bows, baubles and stars in keeping with the room's colour scheme.

