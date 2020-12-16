﻿
11 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

11 royals and their guilty pleasures revealed

Too relatable!

11 royals and their guilty pleasures revealed
You're reading

11 royals and their guilty pleasures revealed

1/11
Next

Prince Charles and Camilla's Christmas retreat Highgrove House is a dream - inside
Chloe Ash
william kate chocolate
Photo: © Custom
1/11

Although the lives of the royal family seem a million miles away from our own, there are a few guilty pleasures that royals such as the Duchess of Cambridge or the Queen have admitted to loving and most of them are extremely familiar to our own secret likings. Have a look through our gallery of royal guilty pleasures, you might have something in common with royalty after all!

READ: On your bike! 10 brilliant photos of the royals enjoying a cycle ride

Prince William: Chocolate

It's well known that the Duke of Cambridge has a sweet tooth; he specially requested a chocolate biscuit cake to be served at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that William couldn't stop eating their supply of Easter chocolate during a video call to schoolchildren in April.

As the couple wished everyone a Happy Easter, William reassured them that: "There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!" With a smile, Kate quickly retorted: "You keep eating it!"

prince william and kate eating food
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Kate: Indian takeaway

Speaking to BBC Radio one, the Duchess of Cambridge explained that her takeaway of choice would be a curry, before clarifying that Prince William wouldn't eat it with her as he is not a fan of spicy food!

William explained that he found the choice between pizza and Chinese food the hardest - we can totally relate to this!

After Kate's confession of her love of an Indian takeaway, the pair clarified that "it doesn’t usually get ordered to the palace, we tend to go and pick it up," before jokingly adding "not ourselves!"

MORE: 14 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal garden parties

princess eugenie walking and smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

Princess Eugenie: Beyoncé

Last year, Princess Eugenie and James Middleton enjoyed watching Beyoncé and Jay-Z perform at the O2 in London, and the duo were even spotted dancing along in the front row.

Princess Eugenie was so star struck that when Beyoncé passed the microphone to her to sing the chorus, she completely froze and forgot the words to 'Irreplaceable'.

Although Prince Andrew's daughter failed to remember the lyrics, it is clear from her enjoyment in the video she is a huge Beyoncé fan!

MORE: 5 times royals have been surprise guests on podcasts

Berlin Game of Thrones
Photo: © PA
4/11

Prince William and Kate: Game of Thrones

In a radio interview with DJ Scott Mills, the Duke and Duchess proclaimed that "everyone should be watching Game of Thrones" and continued to explain it was one of their favourite programmes.

Shortly after, they were spotted in Berlin at a reception with stars from the show and it was reported that William and Kate had even asked for spoilers from German actor Tom Wlaschicha!

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's cutest PDA moments caught on their royal tours

prince william posing with ellie goulding
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Prince William and Kate: Ellie Goulding

Prince William has admitted to enjoying a wide scope of music, including listening to the American rock band Linkin Park. However, it was Ellie Goulding that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose to perform at their royal wedding back in 2011.

The 32-year old singer performed her cover of Elton John's Your Song during the couple's first dance with Ellie later explaining that "William and Kate were very appreciative…and told me how much they enjoyed it."

harry and megan eating food
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

 

 

Meghan Markle: French Fries

Meghan Markle has previously admitted that French fries are one of her guilty pleasures. Speaking to Best Health Canada she stated: "I could eat French fries all day long."

When questioned about her ability to eat fries and stay healthy she explained that: "it's all about balance, because I work out the way I do, I don't ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It's not a diet; it’s a lifestyle eating."

megan drinking wine
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Meghan Markle: Red wine

Meghan named her now discontinued lifestyle blog 'The Tig' after her favourite wine, Tignanello. The wine is a red wine blend from Italy with a fruity taste and underlying spicy tones.

Meghan is also a huge fan of French Carbernet, Argentinian Malbec's and Pinto Noir from Oregon.

princess eugenie and jack brooksbank walking hand in hand
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Princess Eugenie: The Walking Dead

Princess Eugenie told Harper's Bazaar in 2016, that her and her now husband, Jack Brooksbank were "obsessed" with TV show The Walking Dead and watched it most nights they were at home together.

Princess Eugenie has also admitted to her love for cooking programmes, especially whilst she is at home preparing the evening meal.

queen being presented a chocolate easter egg
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

The Queen: Chocolate

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2016, Darren McGrady, the former royal chef for the Queen, revealed that her Majesty "is absolutely a chocoholic."

Darren went on to explain that the 92-year-old didn't particularly love food and was not adventurous when it came to meal choices, whereas Prince Phillip absolutely loved trying new dishes.

the queen smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

The Queen: Bellamy's

The Queen went to Bellamy's in Mayfair for her 80th birthday and returned a decade later with Princess Anne and Princess Alexandra for dinner.

It is reported that this is one of the only restaurants that the Queen has ever eaten in, that is not a private club!

It's no surprise her Majesty visits this restaurant, the menu at Bellamy's offers the finest meat, fish and game and the menu adapts to the season.

prince william and kate eating
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Prince William: Nando's

Upon meeting the co-founder of Nando's last year, Prince William explained that his police protection officer had introduced him to the cuisine and the officer was the restaurant chain's "biggest fan," joking he should "buy a stake in Nando's."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.