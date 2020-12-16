11 royals and their guilty pleasures revealed

Although the lives of the royal family seem a million miles away from our own, there are a few guilty pleasures that royals such as the Duchess of Cambridge or the Queen have admitted to loving and most of them are extremely familiar to our own secret likings. Have a look through our gallery of royal guilty pleasures, you might have something in common with royalty after all!
Prince William: Chocolate
It's well known that the Duke of Cambridge has a sweet tooth; he specially requested a chocolate biscuit cake to be served at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.
The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that William couldn't stop eating their supply of Easter chocolate during a video call to schoolchildren in April.
As the couple wished everyone a Happy Easter, William reassured them that: "There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!" With a smile, Kate quickly retorted: "You keep eating it!"