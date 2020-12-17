﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal teens! 12 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years

The royals look so young!

Royal teens! 12 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years
You're reading

Royal teens! 12 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years

1/12
Next

Kate Middleton's children's appearance gets royal fans talking – here's why
Danielle Stacey
kate-middleton-teenager
Photo: © Rex
1/12

While the younger generation of royals are growing up fast, for some people it doesn't seem that long ago since the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry were at school.

Over the years, we have seen the Queen's family go through their adolescent years in the public eye, so take a trip down memory lane as we share some of the best throwback photos of the royals as teenagers, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who both married royal princes.

READ: The Queen's grandchildren and adorable great-grandchildren in pictures

The Duchess of Cambridge

Before she met her future husband at the University of St Andrews, 19-year-old Kate Middleton spent ten weeks on a Raleigh International expedition trip to Patagonia in Chile, during her gap year in 2001. Kate did wilderness trekking and analysed marine life during her time abroad.

william-teenager
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

The Duke of Cambridge

Prince William is pictured after passing his driving test first time in Cirencester, Gloucestershire in June 1999. The then 17-year-old royal punched the air with delight after his instructor gave him the good news, according to reports at the time.

meghan-teenager
Photo: © Instagram
3/12

The Duchess of Sussex

Fellow actress and singer Katharine McPhee unveiled this incredible throwback photo of Meghan Markle when the pair worked together in musicals during their teenage years. She captioned the Instagram snap: "Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT."

MORE: Archie Harrison's 1st birthday: see the Queen, Prince William and other royals aged one

harry-eton
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

The Duke of Sussex

Could Prince Harry's student digs be any more reminiscent of the noughties? The 18-year-old was photographed in his dorm in his final year at Eton College. Note the posters, the stereo and a sweet framed photo of Princess Diana.

MORE: Royals at 5! See the cutest photos of Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Mia Tindall and more

queen-teenager
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

The Queen

The then Princess Elizabeth is pictured enjoying a bike ride around Royal Lodge in Windsor, aged 16 in 1942. The future monarch and her sister, Princess Margaret, stayed in Windsor for their safety during the Second World War.

MORE: When the royals show off their dance moves - including Meghan Markle and Camilla

eugenie-beatrice-teenagers
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

The teenage royal sisters enjoyed a day out at the polo together in 2004, aged 14 and 16 respectively.

MORE: 14 times the Queen made her family roar with laughter

charles-teenager
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

The Prince of Wales

The heir to the throne, wearing a suit, smiles for a portrait aged 14 in 1962.

MORE: Royal ladies rocking the uplifting rainbow trend! See the Queen, Meghan Markle and more

prince-edward-teenager
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

The Earl of Wessex

The Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, looking very baby-faced aged 14 at the Badminton Horse Trials in 1978.

MORE: 21 of the most iconic – and expensive – royal wedding dresses in history

princess-anne-teenager
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

The Princess Royal

Princess Anne looks chic dressed up for a night out, wearing a silk tunic and statement earrings, aged 18 in 1968.

prince-philip-teenager
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

Prince Philip

This rare photo was taken in 1939, when the Duke of Edinburgh was 18 years old and a student at Gordonstoun, in Scotland.

READ: Why 2021 is such a special year for the royal family

zara-teenager
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Zara Tindall

Princess Anne's daughter Zara, who is an accomplished equestrian, has always been sporty from a young age. She was pictured taking a break during the Gatcombe Park Horse Trials, aged 14 in 1995.

peter-phillips
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Peter Phillips

The Queen visited her oldest grandchild Peter at the Port Regis Prep School in Dorset, when he was 13 in 1991.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.