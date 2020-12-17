Royal teens! 12 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years

While the younger generation of royals are growing up fast, for some people it doesn't seem that long ago since the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry were at school.
Over the years, we have seen the Queen's family go through their adolescent years in the public eye, so take a trip down memory lane as we share some of the best throwback photos of the royals as teenagers, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who both married royal princes.
READ: The Queen's grandchildren and adorable great-grandchildren in pictures
The Duchess of Cambridge
Before she met her future husband at the University of St Andrews, 19-year-old Kate Middleton spent ten weeks on a Raleigh International expedition trip to Patagonia in Chile, during her gap year in 2001. Kate did wilderness trekking and analysed marine life during her time abroad.