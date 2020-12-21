10 photos of the royals looking thrilled at Christmas to put a smile on your face

The royals are among the millions of people who have had to adjust their Christmas plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While the Queen and her family usually spend the festive period in Sandringham, this year the monarch will be staying at Windsor Castle with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
We'll miss seeing the royals walking to the traditional church service in Norfolk on Christmas Day, so we've found some of the most festive photos of Her Majesty, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and more, to remind us of happier times.
We love how happy the Queen looks here during filming of her 2017 Christmas broadcast at Buckingham Palace. The monarch was pictured sat at her desk in the 1844 Room, surrounded by photos of her family members, including two of her great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and a portrait from her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.