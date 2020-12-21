﻿
10 photos of the royals looking thrilled at Christmas to put a smile on your face

The Queen traditionally spends the festive season at Sandringham

10 photos of the royals looking thrilled at Christmas to put a smile on your face
10 photos of the royals looking thrilled at Christmas to put a smile on your face

Danielle Stacey
queen-christmas-2017
The royals are among the millions of people who have had to adjust their Christmas plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While the Queen and her family usually spend the festive period in Sandringham, this year the monarch will be staying at Windsor Castle with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

We'll miss seeing the royals walking to the traditional church service in Norfolk on Christmas Day, so we've found some of the most festive photos of Her Majesty, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and more, to remind us of happier times.

We love how happy the Queen looks here during filming of her 2017 Christmas broadcast at Buckingham Palace. The monarch was pictured sat at her desk in the 1844 Room, surrounded by photos of her family members, including two of her great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and a portrait from her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

Prince William and Kate take George, Charlotte and Louis on very festive outing

harry-christmas-hat
The palace released this festive snap of Prince Harry wearing a Christmas hat in December 2012, when he was serving as an Apache Helicopter Pilot in Afghanistan.

kate-christmas-flowers
The Duchess of Cambridge looked delighted to receive a beautiful bouquet of red and white flowers as she walked to the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham in 2017. Kate, who wore a festive green and red tartan Miu Miu coat for the occasion, was pregnant with her third child Prince Louis at the time. 

princess-charlotte-xmas
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Kate's family the Middletons for Christmas in 2016. A then 18-month-old Princess Charlotte looked adorable as she toddled out of the church service, clutching a striped candy cane treat.

sussexes-xmas2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their first Christmas together as a married couple in 2018. Meghan was around four months pregnant with Archie as the pair walked to the Sandringham church service arm-in-arm.

kate-christmas-party-2015
The Duchess of Cambridge really enjoyed herself at the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party at Anna Freud Centre in 2015, where she played drums and helped children to make crafts.

camilla-reindeer
The Duchess of Cornwall met reindeers Dancer and Blitzen as she hosted her annual event to decorate the Clarence House Christmas tree with children and families supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity in 2018.

charles-father-christmas
Prince Charles got to meet Father Christmas himself as he visited the Not Forgotten Association at St James's Palace in 2006.

cambridges-christmas-party
No Christmas party is complete without a flurry of snow and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge even had their own snowball fight after they hosted a Christmas party for military families at Kensington Palace in 2018.

queen-philip-christmas
In this vintage snap from 1969, the Queen and Prince Philip admire their decorated Christmas tree during the filming of a television special about life in the British royal family.

