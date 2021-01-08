From ski slopes and sleigh rides to chic alpine winter-wear, there's nothing quite like playing in the snow – and the even the royals love it too!
Each year when they are not on official travel duties, members of the British royal family traditionally love heading to the likes of Klosters, Lech and Verbier for a fun-filled winter getaway.
Whether they're relaxing in a luxury resort or making the most of the snow, there have been plenty of beautiful photo opportunities for our favourite royals.
Over the years, Prince Charles has enjoyed plenty of annual ski trips with Prince William and Prince Harry when they were children. The late Princess Diana also took her sons on a few snow-filled getaways. The tradition has since continued as William headed to the French Alps with his wife Kate and their eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in 2016.
Prince William and Kate in the French Alps, 2016
During the trip, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed of their playful side when they found themselves battling in the snowy setting of the French Alps. This vacation marked their first holiday as a family-of-four.