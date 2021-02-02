﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

6 times Sarah Ferguson dazzled in the York tiara after her royal wedding

It had been strongly tipped for Princess Beatrice's nuptials

6 times Sarah Ferguson dazzled in the York tiara after her royal wedding
You're reading

6 times Sarah Ferguson dazzled in the York tiara after her royal wedding

1/7
Next

9 shows for February lockdown that you probably haven't watched yet 
Danielle Stacey
sarah-ferguson-monochrome-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
1/7

After Princess Beatrice dazzled royal fans at her surprise Windsor wedding in 2020, we thought we'd take a look back at her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's big day, and in particular tiara. On her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986, the bride was given the York tiara, believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh

The dazzling headpiece, featuring floral-shaped diamond scrolls, was designed by Garrard for Sarah. The Duchess of York wore the tiara on numerous occasions after her wedding, including royal tours. 

Sarah even kept the royal jewels after her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996. The headpiece was last seen in 2001 when she wore it to the White Tie and Tiara Ball hosted by Elton John at his home in Windsor. 

The York tiara was strongly tipped to be the piece that Princess Beatrice wore for her marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but she instead borrowed Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara from the Queen.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie was loaned the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from the monarch for her wedding day in 2018.

Take a look back at all the times Sarah wore the York tiara. 

READ: 21 of the most iconic (and expensive) royal wedding dresses in history

London, 1987 

The Duke and Duchess of York attended a banquet at Claridges alongside other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Sarah wore a monochrome dress with an oversized collar, adding the York tiara and a floral diamond necklace and earrings - a wedding present from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. 

Loading the player...
2/7

WATCH: The most incredible royal wedding tiaras throughout history

sarah-ferguson-red-dress-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

Toronto, 1987

It was once custom to wear tiaras on royal tours, but this has been relaxed in recent years. Sarah donned her wedding headpiece with ruby jewellery during a visit to Canada. 

MORE: All the times Kate Middleton has worn a royal tiara

sarah-ferguson-pink-dress-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

Edmonton, 1987

The tiara got another outing on Sarah's Canada tour for an evening banquet. She wore a pink ball gown designed by Zandra Rhodes with matching heels and white gloves. 

MORE: Will Princess Beatrice wear a tiara again after royal wedding?

sarah-ferguson-sydney-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Sydney, 1988

Sarah wore the York tiara with a navy embellished tiered gown, during her and Prince Andrew's tour of Australia. 

MORE: 14 times the Countess of Wessex has dazzled in a tiara

sarah-ferguson-strapless-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

Canada, 1989

On another royal visit to Canada, Sarah teamed an embroidered strapless dress with arm gloves, the York tiara and her diamond wedding jewellery. 

MORE: When royal ladies borrow the Queen's exquisite jewellery

sarah-ferguson-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

Windsor, 2001

The York tiara made its last public appearance in 2001, when Sarah wore it with a black dress to Elton John's White Tie and Tiara ball. 

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.