Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Kate Middleton was once forced to miss Wimbledon for heartwarming reason
The Duchess of Cambridge was among the thousands of tennis fans who missed out on the action at Wimbledon last year, after the tournament was...
-
Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William cheer on England team at Wembley - best photos
-
Kate Middleton surprises schoolchildren with gift from Anmer Hall - best photos
-
Kate Middleton asked about Lilibet Diana during outing with Jill Biden
-
12 of the best moments from Prince William and Kate Middleton's tour of Scotland