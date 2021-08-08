﻿
17 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Happy Birthday, Princess Beatrice! See her best dresses and evening looks

By Heather Cichowski

You're reading

By Heather Cichowski

Princess Beatrice was a beautiful bride in a Norman Hartnell gown borrowed from her grandmother, the Queen, when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony on July 17, 2020. The vintage wedding dress was one of the elder Princess of York's most beautiful fashion moments.

Previously, the now-33-year-old has captivated us at royal engagements and events with other gorgeous gown moments. Bea has a chic and playful sense of fashion and she enjoys trying new silhouettes, colours and styles.

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best evening gowns from Princess Beatrice.

Photos: © Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images, Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Wedding, 2020

The Princess of York's sentimental vintage wedding dress will no doubt influence future wedding trends.

For her private nuptials, Beatrice wore an altered version of her grandmother the Queen's Norman Hartnell gown.

Her Majesty's dressers and designers Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin reworked the dress for the special day.

The beautiful bride accessorized with another priceless piece from the Queen: the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which the monarch wore when she married Prince Philip in November 1947.

Photo: © Benjamin Wheeler

Wimbledon, 2021

On July 8, 2021 at Wimbledon, the expectant royal showed off her baby bump at her first major public event in a beautiful polka dot dress from Self-Portrait accessorized with a red patterned face mask.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royal Wedding, 2018

For the royal wedding of sister Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October 2018, Bea was a vision a blue skirt suit by Ralph & Russo paired with a Sarah Grant purple headband and dove grey accessories.

The vivid hues are certainly her colour and a gorgeous choice for a Maid of Honour ensemble!

Photo: © Getty Images

Royal Wedding Exhibition, 2020

Bea selected a floral dress from one of her favourite designers, The Vampire's Wife, when she stepped out to the Windsor Castle exhibition featuring her wedding dress in September 2020.

Photo: © Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Convivio, 2016

Princess Beatrice wowed in a royal purple one-shouldered gown at the Convivio 2016 photocall on June 7, 2016 in Milan.

She accessorized with a thick gold cuff and coordinating metallic clutch. The pieces brought out the metallic bow on her shoulder.

Photo: © Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Exhibition Private Viewing, 2015

Princess Beatrice of York went for pure glamour at a private viewing for the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London on March 12, 2015.

Fittingly, Beatrice paid tribute to the designer in a chic black tuxedo gown from the London-based house. She rounded out the ensemble with a dark box clutch, black pumps and a jewelled bracelet.

Photo: © Mike Marsland/WireImage

Boodles Boxing Ball, 2011

The princess brought a little bohemian spirit to the Boodles Boxing Ball on Oct. 1, 2011 in London. The pale purple gown featured a striking floral print and was trimmed in black and gold sequins along the waist and neckline. A sparkling clutch and Christian Louboutin heels completed the fancy ensemble.

She was joined by younger sister Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank.

Photo: © Indigo/Getty Images

Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, 2014

At the summer party in London on July 1, 2014, Beatrice opted for a romantic Nicholas Oakwell Couture gown which was decorated with delicate flowers.

A lime green box clutch and lilac sandals brought some colour to the dreamy dress, as did her red lipstick!

Photo: © Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Dior Sessions Book Launch After-Party, 2019

Shortly after Bea and Edoardo announced their engagement, the happy couple stepped out to the Dior party on Oct. 1, 2019.

She shone in a metallic green dress from The Vampire's Wife and black accessories.

Beatrice loves the label and has worn the shimmering dress a few times. Duchess Kate is a fan of the brand, too!

Photo: © Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Angel Ball, 2016

Beatrice joined mom Sarah Ferguson at the 2016 Angel Ball hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research on Nov. 21, 2016 in New York City.

Bea opted for a navy short-sleeved Tommy Hilfiger gown with swirling embellishment and a belted waist while the duchess selected a cheerful orange gown.

Photo: © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Met Gala, 2018

There are a number of royals who have attended the Met Gala, including Beatrice. She wowed at her first Met Gala in a long-sleeved purple gown by Alberta Ferretti paired with an ornate headband.

The theme of the big fashion event was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Photo: © Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Wedding, 2018

At Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, the princess looked breathtaking in a heavily embellished teal dress by Roksanda, paired with a Stephen Jones hat and Gianvito Rossi heels. She also carried a Roksanda Besa bag.

Photo: © Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

NSPCC Neo-Romantic Art Gala, 2015

At the London art gala on June 30, 2015, the princess nodded to the theme in a long-sleeved black maxi dress with cascading floral print.

Photo: © Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's Wedding, 2019

Beatrice stunned at St. George's Chapel on May 18, 2019. She sported a navy blue lace dress from Self Portrait, a white floral fascinator and beige Tabitha Simmons ankle-strap heels.

Edoardo looked dapper in a classic morning suit.

Photo: © Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

The Beating Hearts Ball, 2018

Sarah Ferguson's daughter looked beautiful at the British Heart Foundation's ball at Guildhall in London on Feb. 20, 2018 in a flowing chiffon dress decorated with a dainty floral print. A black clutch and shoes completed the romantic style.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

