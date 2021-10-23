8 of Prince William's closest friends in the royal's inner circle

The Duke of Cambridge may be busy preparing for his role as King one day, but the royal has kept a few friends very close for support.
Over the years, Prince William has maintained his friendships with fellow students he met whilst studying at Eton College and St Andrew's University - the place he also met his future wife, Kate Middleton.
His mates have been by his side in almost every important milestone; his engagement to Kate, their royal wedding in 2011 and of course, when the couple welcomed their three children. A handful of them have even been picked to be godparents, while William has also acted as their children's godfather.
Here's everything you need to know about William's closest and oldest friends...
William van Cutsem
The van Cutsem family go way back with the British royals. His father is Hugh van Cutsem Sr. is Prince Charles' best friend from Cambridge. He had four sons: Nicholas, Edward, William, and Hugh Jr. Notably, Edward is Charles' godson and served as one of two pageboys in his wedding to Princess Diana. William grew up on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and has been best friends with the second-in-line to the throne ever since. In 2013, he married Rosie Ruck Keene, and William served as an usher. He is also godfather to Prince George.