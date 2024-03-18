Kate and William share behind the scenes video of St Patrick’s Day rehearsal amid princesses' recovery

On St. Patrick’s Day, Prince William and Princess Kate shared a heartfelt greeting along with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Irish Guards' preparations for their annual parade.

The royal couple took to social media to extend their well-wishes, posting, “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peek of the Irish Guards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today!”

This gesture provided a unique insight into the dedication and precision of the British soldiers as they readied themselves for the festivities.

This year's St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, however, marked a significant change as the Princess of Wales was notably absent for the first time in seven years.

Her continued recovery from recent abdominal surgery necessitated her withdrawal from the public sphere, despite her esteemed role as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards—a position she was honoured with last year.

Princess Kate's absence broke a near-decade-long tradition of her participation in the parade, barring 2016.

© Getty St Patrick's Day 2014

Despite this, she was still celebrated in spirit at the event. According to PEOPLE, the Irish Guards planned to give three cheers for the princess, ensuring her contributions and support were acknowledged even in her absence.

Amid speculation and numerous conspiracy theories concerning Princess Kate's health following her surgery, reports have surfaced suggesting the Princess has been seen at her children's school, indicating her active involvement in their daily lives despite her recovery.

© Getty St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks on March 17, 2018

"Kate has been at Lambrook to support the children," stated a report in The Times, underscoring her commitment to her family's well-being. Additionally, Prince William was reported to have attended Princess Charlotte's football match, showcasing the family's effort to maintain a semblance of normalcy.

While the Princess of Wales has momentarily stepped back from her royal duties, the wellbeing of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis remains her foremost concern.

© Getty St Patrick's Day 2012

The family has endeavoured to keep their home life as ordinary as possible, with Princess Kate, despite her recovery, taking a hands-on approach to their daily routines.

Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor for The Sunday Times, highlighted this dedication, noting, "After school, it is just the five of them at home, with Kate, rather than a cook or housekeeper, usually preparing dinner."