Princess Kate goes sporty in leggings and relaxed jacket for outing with Prince William near Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted fans when they were finally spotted at a farm shop near their Windsor home this weekend.

Princess Kate, 42, looked as energetic as ever while strolling with her husband, 41, and shopping near their Adelaide Cottage home, smiling to onlookers as well.

The Sun reports that Kate seemed well and in video footage from the outing, was seen rocking a relaxed and sporty look, comprising of an all-black ensemble.

© Getty Images Kate and William were seen out and about for the first time at a farm shop

She wore a pair of black leggings with a loose zip-up Lululemon jacket with hot pink detailing, grey socks, and a pair of black and white sneakers, letting her hair down while walking about.

Prince William was dressed equally casually in a pair of jeans and a navy blue coat, with a pair of grey trainers and a baseball cap to remain more incognito.

The publication originally reported that the royal spent Saturday shopping near Windsor and Sunday watching her children play sport, having refrained from public appearances since her hospitalisation and surgery.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates

Amid speculation and numerous conspiracy theories concerning Princess Kate's health following her surgery, reports have surfaced suggesting the Princess has been seen at her children's school in Lambrook, indicating her active involvement in their daily lives despite her recovery.

LATEST: I'm a royal photographer and this is what Princess Kate should have done to her edited photo

Speculation further intensified after Kensington Palace shared an edited photo of the royal with her three children on Mother's Day, which quickly went viral and Kate later apologised for.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Kate has receded from the public eye since her hospitalisation and surgery

When the news of Kate's surgery was first announced by Kensington Palace on 17 January, it was stated that Kate is "unlikely to return to public duties after Easter." According to a new report, however, her return to royal engagements might come later than initially thought.

MORE: 8 times the royals have apologised in public

The Sunday Times' Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah exclusively revealed, after speaking with the Princess' friend and advisor, that when Kensington Palace announced Kate would begin work after Easter, this did not mean immediately after the Easter weekend.

© WPA Pool Prince William has stepped in on both their behalf as his wife continues to recover

Instead, she is expected to resume her royal duties sometime after her children's Easter holiday at Lambrook school, which ends on 17 April. Currently, no exact date or engagement has been announced.

WATCH: Kate and William share behind the scenes video of St Patrick’s Day rehearsal amid princess' recovery

Kate was also forced to skip the St. Patrick's Day parade Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire for the first time since her marriage to Prince William.

© Andy Cheung It is unclear when Kate will return, although it is likely to be after the Easter holidays

Reports suggest that the couple continue to maintain a private upbringing for their three children at Adelaide Cottage, where they relocated to in 2022, and where Kate is reported to be recuperating from her surgery, which was announced earlier this year alongside King Charles' own cancer diagnosis.