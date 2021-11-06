14 rules followed by the royal family

There are strict policies around accepting gifts
The royals receive hundreds of gifts from well wishers during their public engagements and overseas tours, but there are rules around what they can and can't accept. According to the gifts policy 2003, "no gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would, or might appear to, place the member of the royal family under any obligation to the donor."
Gifts offered by businesses in the UK are normally declined, unless they are "offered as a souvenir of an official visit to the enterprises' premises, to mark a royal marriage or other special personal occasion. The royals can accept gifts from public bodies, such as the armed services or charities, especially those with which they have an established connection.
And when it comes to members of the public, they can accept smaller gifts from individuals such as flowers, food, "reasonable" amounts of consumables, and non-controversial books, but the royals cannot accept anything worth more than £150.
Every year Buckingham Palace publishes lists of official gifts given to members of the royal family and during their royal tour of South Africa in 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a total of 17 presents for baby Archie, including books, soft toys and a knitted sweater.
