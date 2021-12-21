19 brilliant photos of the royals looking festive at Christmas

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Royals' favourite alcoholic drinks – and Duchess Kate's is a huge surprise
-
21 times the royals were moved to tears in public
-
13 times the royals have lost their temper in public
-
The Queen's very 'Victorian' approach to Christmas dinner for royal children
The Queen has a "Victorian" approach to the royal family's Christmas celebrations, according to former royal chef Darren McGrady.Any parent will...
-
Kate Middleton 'excited' to host Christmas concert as she shares teaser video
The Duchess of Cambridge donned a very festive Christmas cardigan as she shared a teaser clip from her carol concert at Westminster Abbey."I'm so...