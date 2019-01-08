How Kate Middleton has celebrated her birthday over the years: from candlelit dinners to nights out

The Duchess of Cambridge is preparing to celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday 9 January, and despite being one of the most photographed women in the world, Kate tends to spend the day quietly with her nearest and dearest.
It's not known where William and Kate will mark the occasion - be it at their London base, Kensington Palace, or their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall - but there's no doubt the Cambridges will be joined by their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Let's take a look at how Kate has celebrated her birthday in previous years, from long before she was a member of the royal family… Plus, see what beautiful gifts Prince William has given the love of his life.
2007 – Kate's 25th birthday
Just weeks before her 25th birthday in December 2006, Kate and the Middleton family attended Prince William's passing out parade at Sandhurst. The attention reached stratospheric levels, with many comparing Kate, who was dressed in a bright red coat and black hat, to Princess Diana.
When it came round to her actual birthday just days later in January, scores of photographers descended on Kate's London flat in the hope of snapping the birthday girl. Clarence House was forced to release a statement, requesting that William's girlfriend be left alone.
With the Prince once more on military duty in Dorset, it was left to sister Pippa to entertain Kate. He didn't forget this girl, though. That year William's gift to her was a green enamel Van Cleef & Arpels diamond-framed makeup compact, featuring a polo player about to hit a pearl.