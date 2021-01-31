8 times Kate Middleton and mum Carole proved they were mother-daughter goals

﻿
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton celebrated a special occasion on Monday as she marked her 67th birthday.

Last year, the businesswoman spoke about her lockdown celebrations as her company, Party Pieces, shared a stunning new photo of Carole

She said: "If, like me, your birthday falls during the cold, dark days of winter, your loved ones can still make the day full of surprises.

"Our customers have been transforming their surroundings with our sparkly backdrops and bright balloons for small ‘at-home’ parties for their household.

"It may not be how we imagined we would be celebrating, but a little effort can still lift the spirits and bring some joy.

"This year it's down to my husband to help me mark my day - no pressure!"

In 2019, Carole celebrated her 64th birthday with a family party at her youngest daughter Pippa Middleton's London home.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the bash, and Kate looked lovely in a red floaty off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress that was previously seen on her tour of Poland and Germany in 2017.

Michael and Carole have also joined William, Kate and the Queen in Sandringham over the years.

The couple are grandparents to William and Kate's three children George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as Pippa and James Matthews' children, Arthur and Grace. 

Carole and Michael regularly babysit their royal grandchildren when William and Kate are carrying out engagements or are away on tour.

Take a look at some of Carole and Kate's sweetest mother-daughter moments over the years… 

King's Cup regatta 2019

Carole was on hand to look after George, Charlotte and Louis as William and Kate took part in a sailing competition on the Isle of Wight. 

The Duchess and her daughter were spotted making funny faces at Kate's father Michael in the crowd, as an amused Carole looked on. 

Loading the player...
WATCH: Meet the Middletons: all about the Duchess of Cambridge's family

Photo: © Getty Images
Christmas concert, December 2021

Mum Carole showed her support for her daughter as she and husband Michael, and their two youngest children, Pippa and James, attended Kate's Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December 2021. Photographers captured this moment of the Duchess looking over at her family as they proudly watched. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal Ascot 2017

Mother and daughter looked lovely as they attended Royal Ascot together in June 2017. Kate wore a white lace dress by Alexander McQueen, while Carole looked chic in a dove blue outfit with a matching hat. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Christmas Day 2016

William and Kate joined the Middletons in Bucklebury for Christmas, attending the church service with their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Carole beamed proudly as her toddling granddaughter made her way down the steps, holding her mum's hand and a candy cane. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal wedding 2011

Carole and Michael proudly joined the royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after William and Kate's wedding at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The night before the royal wedding 2011

The royal bride-to-be stayed at the luxury Goring Hotel the night before her wedding. Kate, Carole and Pippa smiled and waved at the huge crowd that had gathered to greet them, as they made their way inside. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William's passing-out parade 2006

Kate and her parents attended the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy to watch William's passing-out parade in 2006. Mother and daughter looked very chic in their coats and hats. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Spirit Of Christmas Shopping Festival 2005

Carole and Kate had a girls' day out while Christmas shopping in London in 2005. Prince William and his then girlfriend had just graduated from the University of St Andrews. 

