8 times Kate Middleton and mum Carole proved they were mother-daughter goals

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton celebrated a special occasion on Monday as she marked her 67th birthday.
Last year, the businesswoman spoke about her lockdown celebrations as her company, Party Pieces, shared a stunning new photo of Carole.
She said: "If, like me, your birthday falls during the cold, dark days of winter, your loved ones can still make the day full of surprises.
"Our customers have been transforming their surroundings with our sparkly backdrops and bright balloons for small ‘at-home’ parties for their household.
"It may not be how we imagined we would be celebrating, but a little effort can still lift the spirits and bring some joy.
"This year it's down to my husband to help me mark my day - no pressure!"
In 2019, Carole celebrated her 64th birthday with a family party at her youngest daughter Pippa Middleton's London home.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the bash, and Kate looked lovely in a red floaty off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress that was previously seen on her tour of Poland and Germany in 2017.
Michael and Carole have also joined William, Kate and the Queen in Sandringham over the years.
The couple are grandparents to William and Kate's three children George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as Pippa and James Matthews' children, Arthur and Grace.
Carole and Michael regularly babysit their royal grandchildren when William and Kate are carrying out engagements or are away on tour.
Take a look at some of Carole and Kate's sweetest mother-daughter moments over the years…
King's Cup regatta 2019
Carole was on hand to look after George, Charlotte and Louis as William and Kate took part in a sailing competition on the Isle of Wight.
The Duchess and her daughter were spotted making funny faces at Kate's father Michael in the crowd, as an amused Carole looked on.