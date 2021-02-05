13 times the Queen left the royal family in giggles

The Queen may be one of the world's most famous women thanks to her hard work and dedication to her title.
But often, during her official engagements, Her Majesty likes to show off her humorous side.
It's nice to know that she can enjoy herself on these rare occasions when she is joined by her family and other good friends.
Ahead of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on Sunday 6 February 2022, HELLO! has rounded up the Queen's funniest moments, from seeing the monarch in fits of giggles with her eldest son, Prince Charles, to sharing a laugh with her granddaughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge.
READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures
The Duke of Sussex, May 2019
The Queen and her grandson, Prince Harry, have a close bond and the pair were spotted laughing together at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding in Windsor in 2019. The Duke had just become a father after the birth of baby Archie.