9 spring cleaning essentials we've found in the Amazon sale

With so many must-have spring cleaning buys in Amazon's sale right now, there's no better time to shop for all of your cleaning essentials. We've rounded up all of the best products to get your home in tip-top shape.

From Mrs Hinch's beloved Shark hoover, to spray mops and steam cleaners, the best clothes storage to Stacey Solomon's favourite shower Squeegees and more, you'll have your home sparkling in no time. You know what they say – tidy house, tidy mind.

Shark Hoover - 36% off

Shark cordless vacuum cleaner, was £349.99 now £225, Amazon

Mrs Hinch swears by her Shark hoover. Reduced from £349.99 to £225, this deal is too good to miss. Enhanced with Anti Hair Wrap technology, you'll be able to easily remove embedded long, short and pet hairs from your carpets, hard floors, stairs and sofas.

Fairy Power Spray - 33% off

Fairy Power Spray (pack of 10), was £25 now £16.79, Amazon

Ideal for a speedy cleanup, this spray will get rid of grime and grease from all of your kitchen surfaces.

Karcher Pressure washer - 26% off

Kärcher Pressure Washer plus home kit, was £150 now £110, Amazon

Stacey Solomon swears by her Karcher for removing stubborn stains - she doesn't just use it for floors and work surfaces, but has cleaned oven trays, and even some baby items! Now's the perfect time to snap one up with 26% off.

Shower Squeegee - 32% off

Wunset shower squeegee, was £19.99 now £13.59, Amazon

Stacey Solomon will surely be adding this shower Squeegee to her basket. The Loose Women star often jokes about how much she loves it when her fiancé Joe Swash cleans the windows.

Fairy Washing Capsules - 25% off

Fairy non-bio laundry capsules, were £25.36 now £19.06, Amazon

For just £19, shoppers can get their hands on 108 Fairy non-bio laundry capsules. You won't be running out any time soon, that's for sure.

Clothes Storage - 36% off

Clothes storage bag organizer, was £19.99 now £12.74, Amazon

Get organising with Amazon's clothes storage. This set of three bags can be used in closets or cloakrooms, and they're also a good choice for your attic or bedroom.

Mop slippers - 8% off

Mop slippers 10 pairs, was £11.99 now £10.99, Amazon

Cleanfluencer Mrs Hinch has raved about her mop slippers on Instagram, and Amazon shoppers can get ten pairs for just £10.99. Made from ultra-soft Microfiber, they've received a number of five-star reviews thanks to their strong decontamination and water absorption abilities.

Febreze Air Freshener Plugs - 40% off

Febreze air freshener plugs, was £31 now £19.46, Amazon

These Febreze air freshener plugs alternate between the refills' three scents every 45 minutes, so you'll always notice the fragrance. AND you get four in the pack.

Extendable Feather Duster - 18% off

Extendable feather duster, was £10.99 now £8.99, Amazon

This feather duster includes a 95-inch long stainless steel telescopic rod to help you easily clean ceilings, furniture, stairs, blinds, ceiling fans, windows and more without the use of ladders or step stools.

