8 best juicers with top reviews on Amazon for your 2022 healthkick

Many of us are on a health kick right now after Christmas overindulgence, and smoothies are popular choices for getting those all-important nutrients.

Whether you want to make simple juices, feast on hearty soups over the winter months, get creative with some frozen daiquiris, or make toddler purees quick and easy, a juicer is a great purchase.

Juicers come in various shapes, sizes, and created by numerous brands too. While some prefer large designs to proudly have on display in their kitchen, others may prefer a handheld device, or even manual prop, which is less dominating in your overflowing kitchen cupboards.

Whether you are on a budget, looking to splash out, on the hunt for a super high tech model, or simpler design, we have you covered.

1. Braun Electric Citrus Press

Why we love it: For those looking for a lightweight, and compact, juicer, look no further than Braun’s Electric Citrus Press. This design features an adjustable pulp control, which is ideal for those who like smooth juices, or can only slurp their orange juice with bits. It can hold up to 350ml of liquid, as well as an automatic stop/start function, and is under £25.

Top review: “This little piece of kit is one of my favourite kitchen appliances. No more muscle aches in the hand twisting limes and lemons manually, put half of any citrus fruit onto this and the revolving two way juicing head does the job in seconds. A feature I like is that you can adjust the fineness of the pulp produced so that not just seeds are separated out, but also the flesh of the fruit is you wish to collect a more liquid juice. Used for cocktails all the time - well they can be part of your five a day too you know! Incredible value for money and so useful.”

Braun CJ3000 Electric Citrus Press, £24.99, Amazon

2. Philips Viva Collection Compact Juicer

Why we love it: Looking for a device that can hold just a little more liquid, this Philips design is a must have as it can hold up to 1.5 litres in just one go. It is compact, sleek, and efficient, which means it is the triple threat in the kitchen appliance department. Some shoppers have praised it for being a quiet juicer, which is yet another positive in our books.

Top review: “Great juicer - I've recently bought this machine and use it to juice every morning. So far I've juiced carrots, oranges, spinach, celery, apples, cucumber, strawberries and peaches with ease. The machine isn't very noisy which is a bonus.”

Philips HR1832/01 Viva Collection Compact Juicer, £64.99 (Was £75), Amazon

3. Snowpea Manual Juicer

Why we love it: For those looking for a super simple, and more traditional, juicer, then look no further. Whether you are on the go, are struggling for space, or simply want to test the waters to see if you want to invest in a more high tech version. The juicer is not only a juicer, but can also grate fruit and veg for a sauce or dressing.

Top review: “This multi tool juicer works brilliantly. The addition of the larger reamer helps with getting more juice out of oranges than ones I've used before. The silicone ring on the base works well in stopping it slipping during use and the addition of grater and egg separator are a bonus. It is sturdy and easy to clean after use. A great addition to the kitchen.”

Snowpea Manual Juicer, £10.99, Amazon

4. Nutribullet Centrifugal Juicer

Why we love it: Nutribullet is one of the leading brands when it comes to juicers and smoothie makers. It is a powerful device, with two speed settings to pulp even the hardest fruits and vegetables. This device holds 1.5 litres so you can all enjoy a sip of your favourite juice.

Top review: “I have 2 juicers at this moment and this is the best one ever. It gets every last drop from what I'm juicing. Easy to clean. The 1st thing I made was zinger shot of green apples and ginger easy to assemble and to wash up. I love this juicer.”

Nutribullet 01515 Centrifugal Juicer, £99.99, Amazon

5. Powerful Masticating Juicer

Why we love it: This Powerful Masticating Juicer is ideal for those looking for a reliable juicer, without a budget. It features a 75mm tilting feeding tube, which means you can get every drop of juice out of your fruit and vegetables. It is a quiet device, and comes with two filters suitable for drinks, nut butters, as well as ice cream, plus it comes with a cleaning brush, so your juicer can stay looking good as new for months on end.

Top review: “ This juicer combines both looking great and functioning really well. It's not loud like my old juicer, it's quiet and powerful. Chews through hard fruits and vegetables without an issue and gives really dry pulp for minimum waste. Gets loads of juice out and is easy to clean. I also really like the fact the instruction booklet is written well .... It's a well designed machine, which looks amazing in black stainless steel. The tilting feeding chute is good too. Love it!”

Powerful Masticating Juicer, £117.73, Amazon

6. Princess Citrus Juicer Champion

Why we love it: The Princess Citrus Juicer Champion is another compact juicer, perfect for any household. The design boasts a powerful 160W motor, while the aluminium cast iron lever makes the tool even more durable. Plus, it looks super sleek on your countertop.

Top review: “Really love this juicer and the reason for that is the ease with which it can be used. The long handle makes it so easy to get the entire juice out of the orange. It is very easy to clean. Excellent piece of machinery. Very well recommended to anyone wishing to purchase a great citrus juicer.”

Princess Citrus Juicer Champion, £49.99, Amazon

7. AMZCHEF Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor

Why we love it: This juicer is ideal for those looking for a design with all the bells and whistles on. Not only does this device extract juice from fruits and vegetables - even the toughest ingredient - with ease, but it is easy to assemble and operate. It features a small feeder chute, which is ideal for those in households where little fingers like to go exploring, a compartment for the waste to come out, and a separate section to fill up your cup. It uses a low speed to get all the goodness from your ingredients, while still keeping the vitamins and minerals. Plus it is a quiet device, with a decibel level of 60.

Top review: “So I treated myself with the more expensive juicer but I’m loving and it is well worth the extra money. I’ve taken the pulp (after juicing soft fruits like berries) and run that through the machine again to squeeze out more juice. Something that proves a bit different with the centrifugal machines. There is sooo much less foam as well (give the juice a stir before serving and the little bit of foam that might have been there before is gone - I’m really not a foam fan so this makes this machine even better).”

AMZCHEF Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor, £99.99, Amazon

8. NUTRiBULLET 600 Series

Why we love it: A Nutribullet Extractor Blender is a god sent. Whether you are looking to make juices, smoothies, soups - the lot, and with over 10,000 reviews, this is not to be missed. This set contains eight props, including the power base, an extractor blade, cup,lip ring, as well as a pocketbook to inspire and educate you. This powerful design is perfect for those on the go, simply throw in your ingredients, blend, and off you go.

Top review: “This must be the best money spent ever. It’s not only good for shakes and smoothies, but when I made an iced coffee this afternoon I noticed perfectly frothed milk... I think it would be ideal for making cappuccino/latte at home too!”

NUTRiBULLET 600 Series, £59.99 (Was £69.99), Amazon

