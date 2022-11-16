Best extendable dining tables to seat everyone at Christmas - and months after

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is fast approaching, and all the family gatherings are being booked in our diary.

In preparation for the big hosting events, which sees all your in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews reunite for a family gathering, it’s important you have the space to ensure everyone has a seat at the table - quite literally.

After all, there’s nothing worse than having some relatives on the sofa, others at the dining table, some of the floor, or family alternating who eats come serving time to ensure they have a seat.

The solution: an extendable dining table.

More often than not homeowners have a table big enough to seat those living under the same roof, whether it is a table for two, four or six.

However, that doesn’t always cut the mustard when guests come knocking, which is why extendable dining tables.

Some extending designs require fixing an extension onto the table, while others fold underneath.

From M&S and John Lewis to Argos and many more furniture retailers, we have found the best buys to accommodate everyone, and suit all interiors.

M&S extendable dining table

M&S has a whole host of extending dining tables, which leave shoppers spoilt for choice.

However, our personal favourite is the Holt 6-8 seater, which comes with an additional segment to fit into the centre of the table to elongate the home furniture piece.

Dimensions: 150cm in length extends to 190cm

Holt 6-8 Seater Extending Dining Table, £299, M&S

John Lewis extendable dining table

John Lewis stocks a whole host of big brands, including their own label, so there are plenty of extending dining tables to snap up.

One of John Lewis’ own brand designs has caught our attention, and is perfectly matched to all interiors, and homes, plus it is made from sturdy oak, which is a timeless material in our opinion. Plus, it can extend by almost double, which makes this an impressive investment when shopping or home furniture.

Dimensions: 120cm extends to 210cm

Ebbe Gehl for John Lewis Mira 4-8 Seater Extending Dining Table, £899, John Lewis

Laura Ashley extendable dining table

Laura Ashley has stood the test of time with stunning and timeless interiors and furniture pieces, which is why it is high on our radar when shopping for new furniture pieces.

Whether you are stuck for space in your flat, bungalow or mansion, Laura Ashley’s Drop Leaf Extending Dining Table is a must, as it can be packed away into a neat breakfast-like bar, or extend to 152 cm to seat six people - although we think you could still squeeze in more.

Dimensions: 36cm extends to 152cm

Laura Ashley Dorset 4-6 Seater Drop Leaf Extending Dining Table, £845, John Lewis

Daals extendable dining table

Daals has an impressive collection of home furniture pieces to turn your house into a home, and this includes extending dining table.

Whether you are opting for wooden interior for a Japandi aesthetic, sleek white, or all-black designs, or contemporary concrete creations, Daals has every option to complete your home.

Dimensions: 140cm extends to 180cm

Goswell Concrete Effect Extending Dining Table 6 to 8 Seater, £329.99, Daals

Argos extendable dining table

Argos is a firm favourite shopping destination for everything from home accessories and furniture to DIY tools to help you achieve your dream home.

With a whole host of extending dining tables to shop it can be overwhelming knowing what to pick, but Argos’ Home Lido Glass design has garnered glowing reviews and is the one to have on your radar.

It has been created from toughened glass on top of a coordinated painted frame, which can be opened in the centre to extend the length of the table simply by pulling each part, and locking into place.

Dimensions: 120cm extends to 150cm

Argos Home Lido Glass Extending Dining Table & 4 Grey Chairs, £230, Argos

Furniture Village extendable dining table

Furniture Village is the one stop shop for everything furniture related, and a shopping destination we always head to when revamping the home.

The Bakerloo Extending Table has caught our attention as it is a timeless classic because of the sturdy real oak material, which provides a warm tone to the home. Plus, it extends by a further 50cm in length by pulling out the centre,

What’s more is it also has a matching coffee table and sideboard, so you have matching set.

Dimensions: 160cm extends to 210cm

Bakerloo Large Extending Table, £689 (WAS £769), Furniture Village

Dunelm extendable dining table

If you’re on the hunt for an extendable dining table with an affordable price tag, Dunelm has you covered.

While some may be looking for rectangular designs, others may prefer the circular shapes, and the Maddox Round Extending Dining Table is one customers are snapping up.

Dimensions: 120cm extends to 150cm

Maddox Round Extending Dining Table, £495, Dunelm

Next extendable dining table

Next stocks almost 100 extending dining tables, so saying there’s plenty to choose from is an understatement.

Our personal favourite, and one which has garnered glowing reviews, is the Jefferson variation, which can be bought in different sizes; to seat two to four people, four to six or six to eight, all of which can be extended.

Dimensions: 90cm extends to 130cm

Jefferson Pine Dining Table, £550, Next

Habitat extendable dining table

Looking for a table to seat as many people as possible? Habitat’s Drio Oak Dining Table is the solution as it can seat up to 10 people.

This extended design can double in length from 120 to 240cm, so as long as you’ve got space in your dining room, or kitchen, it’s well worth investing in.

Dimensions: 120cm extends to 240cm

Habitat Drio Extending Oak 4-10 Seat Dining Table, £700, Habitat

