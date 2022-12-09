Carole Middleton's £25 drinks dispenser is a must-have for Christmas parties

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Carole Middleton has revealed one of her essentials for hosting parties - and we need it for our Christmas gatherings.

The Kilner clip-top drinks dispenser is perfect for filling with food, mulled wine, or cocktails for guests to top up their drinks as they go. The stylish party must-have is less than £25, and there's still time to snap one up in time for your Christmas get-together.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Kilner 5L Glass Drinks Dispenser, £24.99, Party Pieces

Featuring an air-tight clip lid, the dispenser is designed to keep drinks fresher for longer, with an easy-to-use tap for dispensing. If you're having friends over for a Christmas or New Year's Eve party, or you've got the family round for Christmas day, it's a practical gadget for keeping drinks fresh and accessible - and it would also make a great addition for summer garden parties.

READ: Carole Middleton unveils chic Christmas table ideas you'll want to recreate

The mother of Kate Middleton swears by the party must-have, revealing in her Party Pieces newsletter: "This is an essential for any party that I am posting this festive season, I have one filled with my favourite cocktail and one filled with water to stay hydrated!"

MORE: Best Christmas Hampers 2022: From Fortnum & Mason to Harvey Nichols, Marks & Spencer & John Lewis

And Amazon has a version, too!

Smith's 5L Glass Drinks Dispenser, £32.14, Amazon

Carole also shared some inspiration for festive table decor, including festive crackers and wreaths, saying: "I love making the table look pretty with place card holders, crackers, candles and foliage. Check out our rustic candle holders for instant impact."

NOW SHOP

13 best Christmas table setting ideas for a chic display

10 Royal Christmas decorations 2022: From the Queen's Corgi bauble to Buckingham Palace ornaments

13 luxury Christmas decorations that will make your home look so stylish

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.