13 luxury Christmas decorations that will make your home look so stylish

Christmas is coming, and if you're in the mood to level up your home this year with some luxury Christmas decorations, there are so many high-end ornaments to choose from to create a stylish display.



Whether you're on the hunt for luxurious Christmas baubles to elevate your tree or designer Christmas decorations that will dazzle the crowds, scroll on to see our top picks of the best luxury Christmas decorations that will take your home up a notch this festive season.

The best luxury Christmas decorations

LED winter scene lantern, £680, Swarovski

This stunning Swarovski winter scene lantern is a decoration worth treasuring for years to come.

Selfridges shopping bag glass Christmas tree decoration, £16, Selfridges

You can now add the iconic Selfridges bag to your Christmas tree - and it would make the perfect gift for shopaholics.

Wedgwood gift Christmas tree decoration, £45, Harrods

Looking for a sophisticated tree decoration that will go with any festive aesthetic? this Wedgwood gift piece is the one.

Glass Christmas ornament set, £380, Prada

These Prada baubles are so chic with their black and white check design.

Christmas wreath, £40, John Lewis

A wreath is a timeless Christmas decoration - and we love this pine and mistletoe design.

Ginger Ray Christmas garland, £24.95, Harvey Nichols

Sparkling with silver pine cones and leaves, the Ginger Ray garland will look great draped around a mirror or on a mantlepiece.

Faux fur Christmas stocking, £40, The White Company

Matching faux fur stockings would look so stylish displayed on a mantlepiece.

Christmas bauble 2022, £75, Swarovski

Swarovski's luxurious Christmas decorations are so iconic with their delicate designs, and the new bauble addition for 2022 does not disappoint. The angel design with sparkling snow detailing is so elegant, and will add a touch of class to any Christmas tree.

Etched-star memory bauble, £8, The White Company

For a sentimental Christmas decoration that's still super luxurious, this memorable bauble is perfect. Write a personal message and place it inside the bauble to give as a gift or to place on your tree.

Set of 4 Christmas baubles, £500, Dior

Is there anything fancier than a set of Dior Christmas baubles?

Mackenzie-Childs checked reindeer Christmas tree decoration, £1,159, Harrods

If you're looking to splurge on a Christmas decoration, this Mackenzie-Childs checked reindeer is so elegant.

3-pack LED cone trees, £41.30, Marks & Spencer

These cone trees are just what you need for adding a touch of festive glamour to your outdoor space.

Tea caddy Christmas tree decoration, £21.95, Fortnum & Mason

One for royal fans and tea lovers - this tea caddy decoration is the epitome of elegance.

