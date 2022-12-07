Best gardening gifts for the green-fingered friends and family this Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gardening is quite the art, and there are plenty of gardening skills, and methods to hone in on.

Some may prefer landscape gardening, simple pruning, or want to try their hand at creating a herb garden or vegetable patch.

If you know someone who loves nothing more than whiling away the hours outdoors in the garden, no matter how big or small the space, there are plenty of gifts to impress them this Christmas - and for any occasion after.

Whether you know someone who is new to gardening, or is a seasoned professional, there’s a gift to brighten everyone’s Christmas.

From smaller stocking filler gifts to larger apparatus to help with their gardening, those shopping for gifts on a budget or willing to blow the luxury budget on the recipient, we have you covered.

Welly boots

You simply can’t do gardening outside without the appropriate footwear, which is where Superga comes in.

The Rubber Boots are perfect for mucking in, planting new shrubs, or mowing the lawn come summer or winter.

799 Rubber Boots Lettering, £120, Superga

Gardening book

Whether you are a beginner, or advanced horticulturist, you can never go wrong with an informative text on everything you need to know about plants.

This text will educate you on what plants to grow when, and how to maintain your garden throughout the year.

RHS Gardening Through the Year: Month-by-month Planning Instructions and Inspiration, £10, Amazon

Plants

It goes without saying plants make for a great gift for anyone who loves gardening.

This selection are perfect indoors, or outside, even on a balcony if you are limited for outdoor space, yet still want some greenery.

The Little Botanical Purifying Plant Bundle, £55, John Lewis

Olive Tree

Whether you are into gardening or not, an olive tree is always a great gift idea, as they last for many years and are super low maintenance.

Plant in your garden, or pot to place in your flare or balcony.

Olive Tree, £35, M&S

Seeds

What a way to start the year than with a selection of seeds for you to plant throughout the year, so this time next year your garden will be blooming beautiful - quite literally.

The calendar walks you through the different flowers and plants, as well as the best time to sow them, so all you have to do is get planting, and provide a little TLC.

Seedlings 2023 Calendar With Seeds, £28, Not On The High Street

Gardeners' World Subscription

We have mentioned investing in a book for those who love gardening, but why not go one step further with this magazine subscription?

Treat that certain someone to a subscription, which can include 12 or 24 issues for Christmas, so they can be in receipt of all the tips and tricks when it comes to gardening.

BBC Gardeners' World Magazine Subscription, £39.99, Buy Subscriptions

Bee Hotel

Gardeners are aware of how important bees are when it comes to nature, so why not treat that special someone to a bee hotel to protect the fuzzy winged friends?

Bee Hotel, £12.50, Oliver Bonas

Garden Tools Set

Gardening tools are the basic essential for gardeners, no matter how far along you are on your gardening journey.

This set includes eight pieces to see you through your tasks, which includes pruning shears, hand trowel, transplanter, weeder, cultivator, a hand rake, as well as gardening gloves and a tote bag to house your essentials.

Jardineer Garden Tools Set, £23.99, Amazon

Glove & Hand Cream Set

When it comes to gardening you have to protect your hands from the elements.

This set, which comes complete with a pair of gloves, and hand cream for after your pruning session.

Glove & Hand Cream Set, £25, William Morris

Garden Tools Set and Stool

We know we have found the perfect full piece gardening set, but this is a slightly different variation, as the holder can store your items, and pull out to be a stool for when you need to take a minute to reward your hard work.

Simply genius!

GardenHOME Garden Tools Set and Stool, £41.49, Amazon

Hand-propelled Lawnmower

Of course you can’t be a fully fledged gardener without a lawnmower, which is the hero tool in every gardener’s shed.

This hand propelled design is easy to use, and has been hailed as a simple to use product, which makes cutting the grass speedy and efficient.

Hand-propelled Lawnmower, £44, B&Q

