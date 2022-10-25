The game-changing 1p heat hack everyone needs to know this winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The cost-of-living crisis has us thinking of alternative ways to heat our homes without flicking on the central heating right away, and according to Silentnight's recent research that's the thought process of 71 per cent of us!

Sally Bonser, Silentnight spokesperson has one genius heat hack that will only cost you 1p! If you already own an electric blanket, then you're in luck as you can heat your bed before climbing in for as little as a penny.

Make your bed cosy and warm with a heated blanket

According to the same survey, 32 per cent of people think that heated blankets are too pricey to run and that's why they haven't invested but as this number crunching shows, they are very cost effective, and cheaper than heating.

"Using an electric blanket costs just 1p to heat your entire bed," explains Sally, going on to say: "A lot of people also mistakenly think electric blankets can be unsafe, but Silentnight’s electric blankets are approved by BEAB and have a sleep safe guarantee. They are also machine washable due to their detachable controllers."

Many people are avoiding putting their heating on

Consumer expert and This Morning regular, Alice Beer, worked with Silentnight to share her advice. "To stay warm and well when the cold weather hits, people should focus on heating themselves rather than their homes. One of my favourite tips in the guide is to heat yourself, and your immediate surroundings rather than the entire house, as that way you won't need to turn the heating up. Things like electric blankets or heated throws are perfect for this as they cost just pennies to run and keep you nice and toasty."

Alice's other top tips include changing your duvet to a heavy tog to stay snuggly and laying up your clothing, especially those working from home!

