Matalan's £11 floral dress is trending - and it's nearly identical to a Holly Willoughby number

If you’re a fan of florals – or if you love Holly Willoughby’s style – then we’ve found your dress of dreams, and you seriously won’t believe the price!

Matalan’s trending multicoloured floral super soft dress is covered with the kind of gorge ditsy florals Holly loves, in classic red, powder pink plus navy and cornflower blue. And it's only £11!

Multicoloured floral super soft dress, £11, Matalan

It’s cut to a un uber flattering mini length, and it’s finished with voluminous short sleeves and a back neck fastening.

But the absolute best feature of this lovely machine-washable dress is that Matalan designed it with ultimate comfort in mind – it’s super super soft and feels like a nightdress on. The comfort of a slouchy outfit with all the glamour you could want – what a winning combo!

The dress, which is available in sizes eight to 20, reminds us of several of Holly's This Morning dresses – and we're sure she would snap one up!

If you want to bag one, don’t hang about – and we really mean it. It’s flying off the virtual shelves. Over 100 were sold in the last 48 hours on the Matalan website, and the demand shows no signs of dying down. At this price, we’re not surprised!

