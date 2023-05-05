Princess Kate's tote is 40% off at Nordstrom Rack just in time for Mother's Day

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nordstrom Rack sale: Princess Kate's tote is 40% off just in time for Mother's Day
Grab a tote for mom (or yourself!) starting at $80

Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle EditorMadrid

We’ve spotted a few of Princess Kate's favorites for less at Nordstrom Rack in the past (including her famous Stewart Weitzman wedges, her Sweaty Betty workout wear and even her eyeshadow), and now you can get a princess-approved tote for less in the The Rack's big sale!

The Princess of Wales has an extensive bag collection, both designer looks and more affordable ones, too. And she famously carries the Longchamp Le Pliage tote, which is the perfect giant bag for any mother on the go.

The Le Pliage, with its trademark leather handles, is a sleek tote that comes in nylon, canvas or leather. Roomy enough to fit everything a mom needs, it even folds up to a fraction of its size when you’re not using it. No wonder the bags are such a huge hit with the royal mom of three!

The carryall usually ranges in price from $125 to $640, but at Nordstrom Rack you can pick one up for as low as $80.

Shop Kate's bag at Nordstrom Rack

  3. 3/5

    Top Rated

    lonchamp le pliage pink leather tote© Nordstrom Rack

    Longchamp Medium 'Le Pliage Cuir' Leather Tote

    Shoppers are saying

    "This bag is beautiful and has a soft tone. Perfect for Spring and Summer! It’s also a good size for everyday use. I prefer to use a purse organizer with these kind of totes for practicality and to ensure the best shape. Excellent quality bag!"

  4. 4/5

    POPULAR

    longchamp le pliage expandable tote© Nordstrom Rack

    Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote

    Shoppers are saying

    "You’ll love this bag! It expands from a small purse to a large oversize tote. It’s great if you’re one of those women who carries lots of 'junk' in their bag (like me) it also comes in multiple colors. And the price is moderate."

