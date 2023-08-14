This Morning makeup artist reveals the exact foundation Josie Gibson uses - and it's the same as Meghan Markle

The Bristol-born beauty is a fan of using two foundations to achieve her gorgeous on-screen glow

If you hadn’t already noticed, Josie Gibson’s skin always looks flawless whenever she lights up our screens presenting This Morning.

The Bristolian beauty has perfected her ageless glowy makeup combo, finessed by her MUA Mikey Phillips, also known as Makeup by Mikey, who finally shared the secret behind the ITV star’s enviable complexion.

© Instagram / @makeupbymikey Josie's MUA often shares photos of the presenter's enviable glow

Taking to Instagram to share his makeup secrets, Mikey revealed that Josie's peachy glow is courtesy of the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation - a favourite amongst reality TV royalty Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle.

The former Suits actress's makeup artist Lydia F. Sellers confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex was a big fan of the luxe foundation, and preferred to apply it with a beauty sponge rather than a brush.

© Instagram Josie uses Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation

"Every time I'd do her makeup, she'd say, 'Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don't want a ton of foundation.' It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on," said the royal's MUA.

Josie's go-to foundation, which retails for £36, is a hit amongst makeup wearers too.

"It really is one of the best foundations I've used. It blends really well and doesn't leave a so-called mask on the face and doesn't dry my skin," read one five star review, as another wrote: "This is the best foundation I’ve ever bought, it’s pricey but worth every penny . It’s so natural and my skin looks radiant."

Mikey also shared that for Josie's skin, he mixes the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk with the celebrity-favourite Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Filter. At £39, this high-end foundation is also on the pricier side, but it's evidently worth it considering Josie's unmatched radiant glow.

"I'm always rebuking this when I run out. It's one of my desert island must haves. I use it either as a base, or mix it into my usual foundation. Really gives an added wow factor to your make up," read another five-star review.

