Kendall Jenner loves this affordable drugstore foundation - and now it's trending

Kendall Jenner broke the internet this week when she became a L’Oréal Paris Global Ambassador. Is she worth it? Of course she is.

Talking about her new gig, the 27-year-old said: “I’m honoured to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, I’m worth it. Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full circle moment.”

Kendall Jenner is so worth it, she has the sweatshirt to prove it

What we love about this partnership is being able to find out the affordable makeup Kendall Jenner would recommend from the collection, and it turns out she loves a very reasonably priced foundation.

Already a fan of the brand, Kendall has highlighted her favourite foundation, L’Oreal Paris Infallible Freshwear Foundation and it's around £10 ($10). She said: “It’s great to find makeup you can put on, that fits your skin, and that you don’t have to worry about - you can just face your day because you know it’s going to resist everything.”

As well as Amazon, you can also shop the foundation on Look Fantastic and Boots.

I've tried the full coverage foundation and I can confirm it delivers natural-looking colour. What's more, it's waterproof, transfer-resistant, and it lasts up to 24 hours. Sadly, I'm not a party girl but it is great for a full day in London.

Are there any other beauty secrets Kendall can share with us? Well, it's an oldie but a goodie. "Hydration! Not much of a secret but it's perfect for keeping your skin healthy and fresh."

Right, I'm off to go drink a gallon of water now, bye.